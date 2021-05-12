DCF Advisers, LLC Buys General Motors Co, Verizon Communications Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Intel Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc

- New Purchases: SGEN, CVS, PRTA, IBM, MRVL, ITW, PFE, NVDA, QTNT, OVID, TBT, ADT, LCTX,
- Added Positions: GM, VZ, ABBV, AERI, LLY, ORCL, KIN, LNSR, QCOM, ADMS, REGN, SLV, GDX, INCY, MTNB, AYX, CRM,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, KWEB, FMS, TDC, BDX, ESPR, BAC, FGEN, ALXN, NOK, GOOG, XNCR, SPCE, VIR, C, T, FCX, UVXY, TPB, BIF, ARNA, AAPL, OBSV, AMRN, AOD, VBIV, KIRK,
- Sold Out: INTC, GILD, XLNX, BRK.B, VXX, ET, IDRA,
- Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) - 424,500 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio.
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 160,000 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,500 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 102,000 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.93%
- Xencor Inc (XNCR) - 190,000 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88%
DCF Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $144.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
DCF Advisers, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $83.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA)
DCF Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Prothena Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $11 and $28.24, with an estimated average price of $18.88. The stock is now traded at around $21.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 45,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
DCF Advisers, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $141.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
DCF Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $41.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
DCF Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $231.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 95.53%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 87,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $114.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 102,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)
DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc by 164.29%. The purchase prices were between $13.12 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 92,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $193.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN)
DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Kindred Biosciences Inc by 402.50%. The purchase prices were between $4.39 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $4.84. The stock is now traded at around $4.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 201,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)
DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44.Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29.
