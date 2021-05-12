Logo
DCF Advisers, LLC Buys General Motors Co, Verizon Communications Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Intel Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company DCF Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys General Motors Co, Verizon Communications Inc, AbbVie Inc, Seagen Inc, CVS Health Corp, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Intel Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Xilinx Inc, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DCF Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q1, DCF Advisers, LLC owns 103 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DCF Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dcf+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DCF Advisers, LLC
  1. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) - 424,500 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio.
  2. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 160,000 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,500 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7%
  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 102,000 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.93%
  5. Xencor Inc (XNCR) - 190,000 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88%
New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

DCF Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $144.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

DCF Advisers, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $83.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA)

DCF Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Prothena Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $11 and $28.24, with an estimated average price of $18.88. The stock is now traded at around $21.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 45,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

DCF Advisers, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $141.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

DCF Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $41.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

DCF Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $231.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 95.53%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 87,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 25.93%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $114.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 102,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc by 164.29%. The purchase prices were between $13.12 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 92,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $193.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN)

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Kindred Biosciences Inc by 402.50%. The purchase prices were between $4.39 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $4.84. The stock is now traded at around $4.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 201,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44.

Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of DCF Advisers, LLC. Also check out:

1. DCF Advisers, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DCF Advisers, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DCF Advisers, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DCF Advisers, LLC keeps buying
