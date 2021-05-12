Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- New Purchases: IJH, RPG, RPV, XLI, VCLT, TFX, ELS, VTR, EQIX, SPG, ACC, AMT, DLR, CPT, PLD, PSA,
- Added Positions: CSCO, VGLT, EWC, VGK, EWJ, WFC, ORCL, O, NNN, CB, AGG, MAR, BSX, CMCSA, DUK, D, CSX, PG, UPS, BND, WMT, MA, V,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, SPTL, IYR, TXN, IYZ, SPY, NVDA, ADBE, IWM, MMM, FB, MSFT, EW, AAPL, CCI, IEMG, IEFA, AMZN, AVGO, XLU, TFC, GOOGL, DIS, UNH, LIN, VZ, FITB, CAT, PEP, ABBV, JPM, VTWO, ANTM, NKE, XOM, CVX, HON, CRM,
- Sold Out: QQQ, CME, NEE, HD, RACE, VRTX, BAC, PH,
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,950,000 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
- iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 1,586,100 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.13%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 2,183,900 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
- Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 1,945,200 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
- Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) - 610,000 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio.
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $262.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 81,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $151.58 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $165.38. The stock is now traded at around $160.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 107,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 234,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 105,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.58 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $104.17. The stock is now traded at around $100.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Teleflex Inc (TFX)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in Teleflex Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.25 and $429.44, with an estimated average price of $400.47. The stock is now traded at around $385.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 439.19%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 403,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 39.39%. The purchase prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 683,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 196.97%. The purchase prices were between $30.6 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $36.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 695,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.67%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62. The stock is now traded at around $66.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 417,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 92.09%. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $65.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 293,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 97.45%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 440,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.Sold Out: Ferrari NV (RACE)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.
