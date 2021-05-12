Logo
Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, CME Group Inc, Texas Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. As of 2021Q1, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co owns 82 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lockheed+martin+investment+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO
  1. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,950,000 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
  2. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 1,586,100 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.13%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 2,183,900 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
  4. Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 1,945,200 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
  5. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) - 610,000 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $262.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 81,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $151.58 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $165.38. The stock is now traded at around $160.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 107,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 234,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $101.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 105,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.58 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $104.17. The stock is now traded at around $100.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Teleflex Inc (TFX)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co initiated holding in Teleflex Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.25 and $429.44, with an estimated average price of $400.47. The stock is now traded at around $385.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 439.19%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 403,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 39.39%. The purchase prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 683,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 196.97%. The purchase prices were between $30.6 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $36.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 695,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.67%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62. The stock is now traded at around $66.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 417,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 92.09%. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $65.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 293,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 97.45%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 440,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Sold Out: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Also check out:

1. LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO keeps buying
