Model Capital Management LLC Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF,

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Model Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, , SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Model Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Model Capital Management LLC owns 6 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Model Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/model+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Model Capital Management LLC
  1. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 1,707,861 shares, 40.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.07%
  2. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 3,711,926 shares, 20.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.90%
  3. (ITE) - 3,016,650 shares, 20.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.20%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 2,937,695 shares, 18.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.50%
  5. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 9,728 shares, 0.33% of the total portfolio.
Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Model Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.07%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.85%. The holding were 1,707,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Model Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.90%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 3,711,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: (ITE)

Model Capital Management LLC added to a holding in by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 3,016,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Model Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 2,937,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Model Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Model Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Model Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Model Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Model Capital Management LLC keeps buying
