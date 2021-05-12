Model Capital Management LLC Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF,

For the details of Model Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/model+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Model Capital Management LLC
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 1,707,861 shares, 40.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.07%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 3,711,926 shares, 20.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.90%
- (ITE) - 3,016,650 shares, 20.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.20%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 2,937,695 shares, 18.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.50%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 9,728 shares, 0.33% of the total portfolio.
Model Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.07%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.85%. The holding were 1,707,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Model Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.90%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 3,711,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: (ITE)
Model Capital Management LLC added to a holding in by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 3,016,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Model Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 2,937,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.
