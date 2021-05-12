Wilen Investment Management Corp. Buys Berry Global Group Inc, Sells TriMas Corp, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc, VSE Corp

- Added Positions: BERY, EGY, IMKTA, KOP,
- Reduced Positions: UHAL, CCF, SXI, DLA, LCII, FOE, HUN, TT, URI, LHX, WTS, IEC, QEPC, SHYF, CTB, TSE, LDL, DCO, COP, KRA, EMN, PSX, SCL, GT, HBI, CMT, MPC, BLDR, DENN, CIR, ALLE, CR, AMOT, CARR, TOT, HES, UUU, SXT, WCC, NTIC, FTK, ETN, IR, SMTX, RDI, ATRO,
- Sold Out: TRS, RICK, VSEC, ESCA, DORM, SPXC, L, ATRI, TNK, CSL, BRK.B, HRB, STNG, FLOW, HRI, PATK, ABLT, PESI, SBGI, UGI, USAC, PFIN, EML, MNTX, NRZ, CODI, SLB, GFF, MNRO, XOM, GPX, KR, PFE, WNC, GRA, VLO, INTEQ, GCP,
For the details of WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wilen+investment+management+corp./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP.
- Amerco Inc (UHAL) - 20,062 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.74%
- Delta Apparel Inc (DLA) - 409,366 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%
- Kraton Corp (KRA) - 204,727 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
- Huntsman Corp (HUN) - 256,246 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%
- United Rentals Inc (URI) - 19,716 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
Wilen Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 356.19%. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 19,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: TriMas Corp (TRS)
Wilen Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in TriMas Corp. The sale prices were between $30.28 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $32.95.Sold Out: RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK)
Wilen Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.62 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $53.9.Sold Out: VSE Corp (VSEC)
Wilen Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in VSE Corp. The sale prices were between $34.5 and $43.82, with an estimated average price of $38.96.Sold Out: Escalade Inc (ESCA)
Wilen Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Escalade Inc. The sale prices were between $19.76 and $24.05, with an estimated average price of $21.63.Sold Out: Dorman Products Inc (DORM)
Wilen Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Dorman Products Inc. The sale prices were between $87.34 and $111.15, with an estimated average price of $99.7.Sold Out: SPX Corp (SPXC)
Wilen Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in SPX Corp. The sale prices were between $51.71 and $61.36, with an estimated average price of $56.89.
Here is the complete portfolio of WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP.. Also check out:
1. WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. keeps buying