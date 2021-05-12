Wilen Investment Management Corp. Buys Berry Global Group Inc, Sells TriMas Corp, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc, VSE Corp

Added Positions: BERY, EGY, IMKTA, KOP,

Bonita Springs, FL, based Investment company Wilen Investment Management Corp. Current Portfolio ) buys Berry Global Group Inc, sells TriMas Corp, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc, VSE Corp, The Shyft Group Inc, Escalade Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wilen Investment Management Corp.. As of 2021Q1, Wilen Investment Management Corp. owns 58 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amerco Inc (UHAL) - 20,062 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.74% Delta Apparel Inc (DLA) - 409,366 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02% Kraton Corp (KRA) - 204,727 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% Huntsman Corp (HUN) - 256,246 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32% United Rentals Inc (URI) - 19,716 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%

Wilen Investment Management Corp. added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 356.19%. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 19,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in TriMas Corp. The sale prices were between $30.28 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $32.95.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.62 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $53.9.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in VSE Corp. The sale prices were between $34.5 and $43.82, with an estimated average price of $38.96.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Escalade Inc. The sale prices were between $19.76 and $24.05, with an estimated average price of $21.63.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in Dorman Products Inc. The sale prices were between $87.34 and $111.15, with an estimated average price of $99.7.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. sold out a holding in SPX Corp. The sale prices were between $51.71 and $61.36, with an estimated average price of $56.89.