TCTC Holdings, LLC Buys Abbott Laboratories, Target Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TCTC Holdings, LLC Buys Abbott Laboratories, Target Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company TCTC Holdings, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Abbott Laboratories, Target Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Visa Inc, Ares Capital Corp, sells The Home Depot Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Tapestry Inc, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TCTC Holdings, LLC. As of 2021Q1, TCTC Holdings, LLC owns 396 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TCTC Holdings, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tctc+holdings%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TCTC Holdings, LLC
  1. HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) - 12,434,816 shares, 21.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 395,596 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 256,174 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  4. Waste Management Inc (WM) - 474,245 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 351,923 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
New Purchase: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Ares Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $18.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1688.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GameStop Corp (GME)

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03. The stock is now traded at around $144.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $507.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 1152.36%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 116,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 55.84%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $202.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 48,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 113,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 42.54%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $220.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 142.12%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 162.20%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $422.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $168.91 and $179.89, with an estimated average price of $175.78.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.

Sold Out: Ameren Corp (AEE)

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Ameren Corp. The sale prices were between $70.27 and $82.67, with an estimated average price of $74.89.

Sold Out: EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in EnLink Midstream LLC. The sale prices were between $3.65 and $5.02, with an estimated average price of $4.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of TCTC Holdings, LLC. Also check out:

1. TCTC Holdings, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TCTC Holdings, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TCTC Holdings, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TCTC Holdings, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider