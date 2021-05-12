TCTC Holdings, LLC Buys Abbott Laboratories, Target Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: ARCC, TPL, GME, TRGP, VALE, TELL, PB, REGN, SWN, TCBI, WYNN, APO, NOW, HASI, HLT,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company TCTC Holdings, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Abbott Laboratories, Target Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Visa Inc, Ares Capital Corp, sells The Home Depot Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Tapestry Inc, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TCTC Holdings, LLC. As of 2021Q1, TCTC Holdings, LLC owns 396 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TCTC Holdings, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tctc+holdings%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) - 12,434,816 shares, 21.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 395,596 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 256,174 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Waste Management Inc (WM) - 474,245 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 351,923 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Ares Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $18.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1688.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03. The stock is now traded at around $144.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $507.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 1152.36%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 116,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 55.84%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $202.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 48,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 113,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 42.54%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $220.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 142.12%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 162.20%. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $422.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43.

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $168.91 and $179.89, with an estimated average price of $175.78.

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Ameren Corp. The sale prices were between $70.27 and $82.67, with an estimated average price of $74.89.

TCTC Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in EnLink Midstream LLC. The sale prices were between $3.65 and $5.02, with an estimated average price of $4.32.