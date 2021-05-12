Waycross Partners, Llc Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Adobe Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Deere, Burlington Stores Inc, BlackRock Inc

New Purchases: LLY, UNH, ULTA, DOW, GE, FANG, WRK, NTR, VLO, NTAP, GILD, FISV, STX, INTU, DXCM, SBUX, CAKE, SAGE,

Investment company Waycross Partners, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Adobe Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Ulta Beauty Inc, sells Deere, Burlington Stores Inc, BlackRock Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waycross Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Waycross Partners, Llc owns 92 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,356 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,616 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 28,969 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,046 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.53% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 19,277 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.15%

Waycross Partners, Llc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $193.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 15,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waycross Partners, Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $405.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waycross Partners, Llc initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88. The stock is now traded at around $302.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 4,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waycross Partners, Llc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waycross Partners, Llc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 95,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waycross Partners, Llc initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 174.08%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $472.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 9,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 190.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $156.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 157.33%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $58.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 38,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 70.63%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $114.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 28,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 22.15%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $354.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 19,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.95%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $113.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 40,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $236.99 and $317.2, with an estimated average price of $271.59.

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40 and $49.07, with an estimated average price of $43.84.

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33.

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.