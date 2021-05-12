Logo
Waycross Partners, Llc Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Adobe Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Deere, Burlington Stores Inc, BlackRock Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Waycross Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Adobe Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Ulta Beauty Inc, sells Deere, Burlington Stores Inc, BlackRock Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waycross Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Waycross Partners, Llc owns 92 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WAYCROSS PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/waycross+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WAYCROSS PARTNERS, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,356 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.22%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,616 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 28,969 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,046 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.53%
  5. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 19,277 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.15%
New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Waycross Partners, Llc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $193.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 15,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Waycross Partners, Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $405.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Waycross Partners, Llc initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88. The stock is now traded at around $302.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 4,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Waycross Partners, Llc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Waycross Partners, Llc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 95,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Waycross Partners, Llc initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 174.08%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $472.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 9,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 190.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $156.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 157.33%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $58.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 38,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 70.63%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $114.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 28,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 22.15%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $354.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 19,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Waycross Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.95%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $113.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 40,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $236.99 and $317.2, with an estimated average price of $271.59.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.

Sold Out: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40 and $49.07, with an estimated average price of $43.84.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Waycross Partners, Llc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of WAYCROSS PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:

