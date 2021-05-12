Logo
SCS Capital Management LLC Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Wayfair Inc, Sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company SCS Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Wayfair Inc, sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SCS Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, SCS Capital Management LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCS Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scs+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SCS Capital Management LLC
  1. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 2,939,096 shares, 13.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.72%
  2. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 10,437,302 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.72%
  3. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 4,059,008 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.24%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 2,532,851 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.25%
  5. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 4,559,038 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.33%
New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 789,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)

SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $299.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 1029.83%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $96.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 524,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

SCS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

SCS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of SCS Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. SCS Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SCS Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCS Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCS Capital Management LLC keeps buying
insider

insider