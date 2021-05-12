SCS Capital Management LLC Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Wayfair Inc, Sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

New Purchases: BKLN, W,

Boston, MA, based Investment company SCS Capital Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Wayfair Inc, sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SCS Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, SCS Capital Management LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 2,939,096 shares, 13.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.72% Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 10,437,302 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.72% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 4,059,008 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.24% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 2,532,851 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.25% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 4,559,038 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.33%

SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 789,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $299.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 1029.83%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $96.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 524,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SCS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

SCS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.