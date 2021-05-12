SCS Capital Management LLC Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Wayfair Inc, Sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

- New Purchases: BKLN, W,
- Added Positions: ACWI, OEF,
- Reduced Positions: IWV, VTI, VTEB, SCHB, IEI, VEA, SCHF, VTIP, VTV, BRMK, EFA, SPYG, SPY, SCHE, VWO, EFV, IVW, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, ORCC, GLD, GOOGL, VGT, FB, VT, EEM, SHYG, AGG, VGIT, GOVT, LQD, VUG, IEF, EFG,
- Sold Out: PTON, SPTL,
These are the top 5 holdings of SCS Capital Management LLC
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 2,939,096 shares, 13.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.72%
- Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 10,437,302 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.72%
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 4,059,008 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.24%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 2,532,851 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.25%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 4,559,038 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.33%
SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 789,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)
SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $299.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 1029.83%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $96.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 524,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
SCS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
SCS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.
