Purus Wealth Management, LLC Buys Moderna Inc, BioNTech SE, Generac Holdings Inc, Sells Science Applications International Corp

New Purchases: GNRC, GSY, CVX, AAL, LOW, GOOG, CMCSA, JNJ, USB, SUPV, TNXP, CTRM,

Added Positions: MRNA, BNTX, PYPL, NVDA, COST, TQQQ, WM, AAPL, V, GLDM, QQQ, AVGO, ADBE, ABT, LMT, VZ, TAN, JPM, AMZN, RDVY, ARKW, DOCU, T, XLV, AMD, FTSL, MMIN, MSFT, FLRN, FMB, CBND, APO, HD, FFTY, PBCT,

Reduced Positions: TSLA, DIA, GLD, NFLX, XLRE, XLY, FB, GD, DIS, ETSY, JPST,

Sold Out: SAIC,

Investment company Purus Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Moderna Inc, BioNTech SE, Generac Holdings Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Chevron Corp, sells Science Applications International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Purus Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Purus Wealth Management, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 95,588 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 112,715 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Visa Inc (V) - 23,543 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,036 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 13,616 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.81%

Purus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $289.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Purus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Purus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Purus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.25. The stock is now traded at around $20.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Purus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $195.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Purus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2239.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Purus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 154.30%. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $152.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 8,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Purus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BioNTech SE by 170.66%. The purchase prices were between $85.73 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $106.38. The stock is now traded at around $186.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 8,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Purus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $239.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Purus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 133.70%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $88.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Purus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 23.46%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Purus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $69.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Purus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $80 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $93.87.