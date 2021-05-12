Logo
Purus Wealth Management, LLC Buys Moderna Inc, BioNTech SE, Generac Holdings Inc, Sells Science Applications International Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Purus Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Moderna Inc, BioNTech SE, Generac Holdings Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Chevron Corp, sells Science Applications International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Purus Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Purus Wealth Management, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Purus Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/purus+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Purus Wealth Management, LLC
  1. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 95,588 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  2. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 112,715 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 23,543 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,036 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 13,616 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.81%
New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $289.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.25. The stock is now traded at around $20.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $195.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2239.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 154.30%. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $152.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 8,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BioNTech SE by 170.66%. The purchase prices were between $85.73 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $106.38. The stock is now traded at around $186.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 8,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $239.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 133.70%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $88.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 23.46%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $116.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $69.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Purus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $80 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $93.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Purus Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Purus Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Purus Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Purus Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Purus Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
