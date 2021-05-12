Logo
Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC Buys Dollar General Corp, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
El Dorado Hills, CA, based Investment company Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dollar General Corp, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Digital Realty Trust Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC owns 256 stocks with a total value of $623 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/van+hulzen+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 300,666 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.6%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 225,186 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.64%
  3. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 31,010 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
  4. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 247,325 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 267,104 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 171,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13. The stock is now traded at around $132.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 68,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $131.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 61,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 80,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 51,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 106,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 4401.01%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $205.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 53,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 1486.42%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $147.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 47,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 845.57%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 112,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 371.80%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 94,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 193.48%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $159.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 47,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 223.28%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $124.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 47,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
