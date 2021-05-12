Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC Buys Dollar General Corp, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc

New Purchases: EFV, MMC, XLK, C, DOW, KMI, TIP, QQQ, MRCY, CPNG, BCSF, ROG, JPST, AXL, VNQ, PLYM, M44, ROCK, LOPE, RSP, SPTL, WBA, PRGS, FIZZ, FVD, EXG, TNXP,

El Dorado Hills, CA, based Investment company Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Dollar General Corp, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Digital Realty Trust Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC owns 256 stocks with a total value of $623 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 300,666 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.6% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 225,186 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.64% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 31,010 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 247,325 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 267,104 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 171,594 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13. The stock is now traded at around $132.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 68,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $131.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 61,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 80,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 51,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 106,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 4401.01%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $205.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 53,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 1486.42%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $147.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 47,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 845.57%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 112,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 371.80%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 94,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 193.48%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $159.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 47,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 223.28%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $124.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 47,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26.