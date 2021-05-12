Logo
CORDA Investment Management, LLC. Buys Highwoods Properties Inc, Cousins Properties Inc, Viatris Inc, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, Visa Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company CORDA Investment Management, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys Highwoods Properties Inc, Cousins Properties Inc, Viatris Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Philip Morris International Inc, Visa Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CORDA Investment Management, LLC.. As of 2021Q1, CORDA Investment Management, LLC. owns 58 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CORDA Investment Management, LLC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corda+investment+management%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CORDA Investment Management, LLC.
  1. Deere & Co (DE) - 146,474 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%
  2. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 303,281 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
  3. Welltower Inc (WELL) - 539,960 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
  4. CME Group Inc (CME) - 188,681 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
  5. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 270,925 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%
New Purchase: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

CORDA Investment Management, LLC. initiated holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $42.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 287,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

CORDA Investment Management, LLC. initiated holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.39 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $34.02. The stock is now traded at around $35.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 315,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

CORDA Investment Management, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 24,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

CORDA Investment Management, LLC. added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 397.36%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 444,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

CORDA Investment Management, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $372.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

CORDA Investment Management, LLC. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 37.52%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 44,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

CORDA Investment Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

CORDA Investment Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.



