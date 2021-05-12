CORDA Investment Management, LLC. Buys Highwoods Properties Inc, Cousins Properties Inc, Viatris Inc, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, Visa Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: HIW, CUZ, VWO,
- Added Positions: VTRS, UL, MRK, VOO, VZ, PEP, XOM, SNY, K, SPG, CNA, PFE, BPYU, BK, VYM, SPYV, VEU, VIG,
- Reduced Positions: DE, SBUX, PG, DIS, LEVI, CME, MMM, NKE, JNJ, KHC, HSY, GOOGL, IVV, AAPL, INTC, MCD, SCHW, NTR, USB, BRK.B, VNQ, DOL, DHS, CPT, T,
- Sold Out: PM, V,
- Deere & Co (DE) - 146,474 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 303,281 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
- Welltower Inc (WELL) - 539,960 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
- CME Group Inc (CME) - 188,681 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 270,925 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%
CORDA Investment Management, LLC. initiated holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $42.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 287,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)
CORDA Investment Management, LLC. initiated holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.39 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $34.02. The stock is now traded at around $35.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 315,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
CORDA Investment Management, LLC. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 24,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
CORDA Investment Management, LLC. added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 397.36%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 444,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
CORDA Investment Management, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $372.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
CORDA Investment Management, LLC. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 37.52%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 44,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
CORDA Investment Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
CORDA Investment Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.
