Wealthsimple US, Ltd. Buys Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, ASML Holding NV, Sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

Investment company Wealthsimple US, Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, ASML Holding NV, sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Adobe Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthsimple US, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Wealthsimple US, Ltd. owns 20 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealthsimple US, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthsimple+us%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) - 545,446 shares, 21.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (LTPZ) - 207,382 shares, 16.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 79,132 shares, 16.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.45% iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 104,920 shares, 10.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.97% BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV) - 157,492 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.98%

Wealthsimple US, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 9,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthsimple US, Ltd. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $601.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealthsimple US, Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Wealthsimple US, Ltd. sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.

Wealthsimple US, Ltd. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.