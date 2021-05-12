Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc Buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Alphabet Inc, Sells iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Alphabet Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: ESGU, GOOG, KRE, ILF, EFV, GDRX, HYEM, IWF, CCL, PAG, BSCL, IUSB, CWI, CEM, NCLH, BGB, SHM, AMD, CMO, IYE, BNDX, BIDU, CRSP, TPL, BSJL, HYLS, MYD, BGH, CTXS, IGLB, LUV, MTUM, SHV, HCA, GPC, FBRX, FVD, DTE, PSX, SCHA, XLB, DIA, GLV, NEA, NID, APTO, NML, IVR,

Investment company Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Alphabet Inc, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Alphabet Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc owns 387 stocks with a total value of $796 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TRANSCEND WEALTH COLLECTIVE, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/transcend+wealth+collective%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 4,197,450 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.31% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 425,658 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47% Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 79,528 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 310,505 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 104,389 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $92.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 69,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2239.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $29.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 71,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 30,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 38,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $29.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 47,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 23.31%. The purchase prices were between $12.31 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $13.62. The stock is now traded at around $13.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 4,197,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 188.87%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $157.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 31,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 40.53%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $104.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 98,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 189.98%. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 106,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 71.64%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $220.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 79.45%. The purchase prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91. The stock is now traded at around $90.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 34,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $30.31 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $32.96.