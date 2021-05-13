US Indexes Close Lower Again Wednesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,587.66 on Wednesday with a loss of 681.50 points or -1.99%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,063.04 for a loss of 89.06 points or -2.14%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,031.68 for a loss of 357.75 points or-2.67%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 27.59 for a gain of 5.75 points or 26.33%.

Wednesday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks continued their descent Wednesday with the major indexes closing lower for a third day. Gasoline prices were higher and gas station runs substantially affected supply as Colonial Pipeline's fuel distribution was halted through Wednesday. The company said it had restarted business activities Wednesday evening with a few days still needed to return to normal.

Investors were also watching inflation measures, as the economic metric's upward trajectory has implications for stocks. The Consumer Price Index increased 0.8% in April following an increase of 0.6%. Year over year, the Consumer Price Index increased to 4.2% from 2.6%. The Core Consumer Price Index increased 0.9% following an increase of 0.3%. The year over year Core Consumer Price Index increased to 3% from 1.6%.

The inflation data showed record highs. As such, investors and economists questioned whether the Federal Reserve would take action to raise rates, though its stance has been to let inflation run higher for multiple periods as the economy returns to normal. The 10-year Treasury ended Wednesday with a yield of around 1.70%.

In other news:

The MBA Mortgage Applications Index increased 2.1% following a decrease of -0.9%. The MBA's average 30-year mortgage rate index decreased to 3.11% from 3.18%.

Exports from China have reportedly decreased as the U.S.'s new tariffs have affected international trade.

Crude oil inventory was down by -1.8 million barrels, according to the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

The Treasury held an auction for 10-year notes at a rate of 1.684%.

The Treasury's April Monthly Budget Statement showed a deficit of -$226 billion following a deficit of -$660 billion.

Across the board:

Tesla ( TSLA , Financial) is no longer accepting bitcoin due to high emissions associated with the cryptocurrency. Tesla's stock was down -4.42%.

Amazon ( AMZN , Financial) down -2.23% with news of a $300 million tax case win in the European Union.

Vroom ( VRM , Financial): Revenue of $591.1 million increased 57.3% year over year and beat estimates by $74.19 million. Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.57 beat estimates by $0.06 and non-GAAP EPS of -$0.57 beat estimates by $0.05. Stock down -3.99%.

Eastman Kodak ( KODK , Financial): Revenue of $265 million decreased -0.7% year over year. Q1 net income of $6 million. Stock down -5.64%.

Prism Technologies ( PRZM , Financial) 15.15%

Lemonade ( LMND , Financial) -18.51%

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLY , Financial) -3.39%

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF ( SOXX , Financial) -4.07%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,135.14 for a loss of 71.85 points or -3.26%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,294.40 for a loss of 42.98 points or -3.21%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 13,851.97 for a loss of 485.11 points or -3.38%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at,10997.13 for a loss of 347.70 points or -3.06%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,628.90 for a loss of 84.05 points or -3.10%; the S&P 100 at 1,841.42 for a loss of 38.84 points or -2.07%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,001.63 for a loss of -349.63 points or -2.62%; the Russell 3000 at 2,418.04 for a loss of 56.95 points or -2.30%; the Russell 1000 at 2,280.21 for a loss of 52.09 points or -2.23%; the Wilshire 5000 at 42,274.14 for a loss of 990.04 points or -2.29%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 849.65 for a loss of 16.02 points or -1.85%.

