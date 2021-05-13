Logo
Berlin Raceway Wins $50,000 and the "Advance My Track Challenge" Presented by Advance Auto Parts

Business Wire
May 13, 2021
The race fans have spoken. Berlin Raceway in Marne, Mich., will receive $50,000 as winner of the Advance My Track Challenge, a community-based program led by Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer and entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series (NAAPWS).

Berlin Raceway accrued the most race fan votes out of six NASCAR-sanctioned short tracks that were part of the final round of voting, held on May 9-10. The 7/16-mile paved oval track outside of Grand Rapids, Mich., hosts NAAPWS racing and other racing series from April through September each year.



We are thrilled to award the grand prize to the DeWitt family and their fantastic team at Berlin Raceway, said Jason McDonell, Advances executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and E-commerce. Its been incredible seeing the passion from the track team and their fans as they rallied to support their local track throughout the program. The Advance My Track Challenge had a great first year, and our message to race fans is, were just getting started. This program plans to return next year, as our team at Advance continues to support grassroots racing across NASCARs home tracks.



Along with the $50,000 grand prize, Berlin Raceway will host an Advance Auto Parts-themed night for fans during an upcoming weekend of racing. Advance also awarded $15,000 to the track finishing with the second-most votes, Hudson Speedway in Hudson, New Hampshire. The third-place track, Alaska Raceway Park in Palmer, Alaska, received a $10,000 prize.



The Advance My Track Challenge began on March 24, with 22 NASCAR home tracks across the United States and Canada represented in the programs first round of voting. Fans voted up to three times daily in the first round, which concluded April 27. The six tracks receiving the most fan votes were part of the final round of voting, which took place May 9-10.



As part of its NASCAR Cup Series sponsorship with Team Penske, Advance partnered with the organization and driver Ryan Blaney to promote the Advance My Track Challenge. Blaney, who began his career racing on short tracks across the Southeastern United States, raced his No. 12 Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang with Advance My Track Challenge branding at the March 29 dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway and the May 9 race at Darlington Raceway.



Its been awesome partnering with the Advance team in their support of NASCARs home tracks, said Blaney, a five-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner. Local race tracks are incredibly important to the communities theyre in and provide a positive economic impact. Theyre entertaining fans and giving race car drivers the chance to live their dream. Ive enjoyed being part of this program and putting the spotlight on all of these home tracks. Congratulations to Berlin Raceway and their team on the grand prize. I look forward to following the great things happening at their track for years to come.



Learn more about the local drivers, teams and NASCAR home tracks that make up the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series by visiting the series page on nascar.com.



About Advance Auto Parts



Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of January 2, 2021, Advance operated 4,806 stores and 170 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,277 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, Grand Cayman, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

