Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (: CVE) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2021, each of the 12 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 15, 2021 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

NomineeVotes forVotes withheld
NumberPercentNumberPercent
Keith M. Casey1,629,920,38398.9716,903,7741.03
Canning K.N. Fok1,234,968,82674.99411,855,33125.01
Jane E. Kinney1,633,018,05999.1613,806,0980.84
Harold N. Kvisle1,319,701,18980.14327,122,96919.86
Eva L. Kwok1,630,748,43199.0216,075,7260.98
Keith A. MacPhail1,589,161,56596.5057,662,5923.50
Richard J. Marcogliese1,578,975,90595.8867,816,8724.12
Claude Mongeau1,633,092,30399.1713,731,8540.83
Alexander J. Pourbaix1,632,905,23499.1613,915,0020.84
Wayne E. Shaw1,634,382,31799.2412,440,4940.76
Frank J. Sixt1,281,126,42577.79365,697,73222.21
Rhonda I. Zygocki1,595,374,64296.8851,445,5933.12

Cenovus again welcomes Canning K.N. Fok, Eva L. Kwok, Wayne E. Shaw and Frank J. Sixt to its Board of Directors. The former members of Husky Energys Board of Directors joined the Cenovus Board of Directors as of January 1, 2021 in connection with the Husky transaction and bring a diverse skillset and valuable depth of knowledge of Huskys portfolio of assets.

Cenovus would like to extend its sincere thanks and best wishes to Susan F. Dabarno, Steven Leer and M. George Lewis for their contributions to Cenovuss Board of Directors and dedication to the company. They departed the Board in connection with the Husky transaction.

Cenovus Energy Inc.
Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the companys preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Find Cenovus on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

CENOVUS CONTACTS:
Investor RelationsMedia
Investor Relations general lineMedia Relations general line
403-766-7711403-766-7751
ti?nf=ODIzNTQ5MSM0MTgxNDEzIzIwMDkzMDY=
f47ac86f-ba8e-4cd3-a1d3-18180df22b85
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0