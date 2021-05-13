BrainChip Stock Listing Upgraded to OTCQX Best Market





BrainChip+Holdings+Ltd. (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power, high-performance AI technology, today announced that it will begin trading May 13th on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol BRCHF after being upgraded to the OTCQX.









Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.









We are pleased at BrainChips inclusion on the OTCQX Market and the increased visibility such a move commands, said Peter van der Made, BrainChip CEO and Founder. We understand the importance of our shareholder community and remain committed to ensuring the success of the company to keep our valuation strong. After the hard work in achieving market readiness of an in-production Akida chip, this move to the OTCQX better reflects the companys position in helping usher in the new era of AI and contributing to the technologys influence across multiple industries around the world.









Akida neuromorphic processors are revolutionary advanced neural networking processors that bring artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high-performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities. The Akida (NSoC) and intellectual property, can be used in applications including Smart Home, Smart Health, Smart City and Smart Transportation. These applications include but are not limited to home automation and remote controls, industrial IoT, robotics, security cameras, sensors, unmanned aircraft, autonomous vehicles, medical instruments, object detection, sound detection, odor and taste detection, gesture control and cybersecurity.









About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN)









BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.









