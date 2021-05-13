Logo
Caesars Entertainment Returns to Full Capacity Gaming Floors at all Las Vegas Resorts

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2021

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment announced today that the Nevada Gaming Control Board has approved a return to full occupancy, without social distancing, on the casino floors at all nine of the company's Las Vegas properties.

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment Inc.)

The change comes through a Nevada Gaming Control Board waiver recognizing that Caesars Entertainment has taken measurable and material steps to vaccinate its workforce.

"The expansion to full capacity and the elimination of social distancing on our casino floors in Las Vegas is a result of our Team Members' commitment to doing their part to put us all on the road to recovery," said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "We are grateful to our Team Members who have chosen to be vaccinated and will continue to offer incentives and provide easy, on-site access to vaccines for all of our Team Members in Las Vegas. While this shift is encouraging, we understand that the battle is not yet won, and it is through a continued commitment to health and safety that Las Vegas can most quickly rebound."

Caesars Entertainment Team Members will still be required to wear masks at all times. Guests will be required to wear masks unless actively smoking, eating, or drinking. Those guests who have been fully vaccinated are welcome to remove their masks when seated at any of the resorts' pool areas.

Caesars Entertainment's properties moving to 100% fire code capacity, without social distancing, on the casino floor are:

  • Bally's Las Vegas
  • Caesars Palace Las Vegas
  • The Cromwell
  • Flamingo Las Vegas
  • Harrah's Las Vegas
  • The LINQ Hotel + Experience
  • Paris Las Vegas
  • Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
  • Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe and Eldorado brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caesars-entertainment-returns-to-full-capacity-gaming-floors-at-all-las-vegas-resorts-301290372.html

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

