Siam City Cement PCL Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Siam City Cement PCL (BKK:SCCC, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of 177 per share and the market cap of 52.6 billion, Siam City Cement PCL stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for Siam City Cement PCL is shown in the chart below.

Because Siam City Cement PCL is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Siam City Cement PCL has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.27, which is in the middle range of the companies in Building Materials industry. The overall financial strength of Siam City Cement PCL is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Siam City Cement PCL is poor. This is the debt and cash of Siam City Cement PCL over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Siam City Cement PCL has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of 42 billion and earnings of 12.348 a share. Its operating margin is 12.95%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Building Materials industry. Overall, the profitability of Siam City Cement PCL is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Siam City Cement PCL over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Siam City Cement PCL is -3.8%, which ranks worse than 72% of the companies in Building Materials industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 7.7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Building Materials industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Siam City Cement PCL's ROIC was 6.49, while its WACC came in at 6.49. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Siam City Cement PCL is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Siam City Cement PCL (BKK:SCCC, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Building Materials industry. To learn more about Siam City Cement PCL stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

