Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC Buys Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, CRA International Inc, Natures Sunshine Products Inc, Sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Steel Dynamics Inc, International Paper Co

- New Purchases: SWBI, CRAI, NATR, PLPC, NWPX, VPG, LE70, DXPE, ESCA, PLUS, ATKR, MTZ, PATK, DISCA, CR, KBR, ASGN, UTHR, FIX, SWM, ODP, HZO, JCOM, EME, EAF,
- Added Positions: SGC, CASS, SMP, OSK, HCKT, EBF, RGP, MLHR, TG,
- Reduced Positions: KFRC, ETH, CMCO,
- Sold Out: CTB, STLD, IP, RS, TUP, BWA, ACCO, MAN, VSH, MD,
For the details of Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/euclidean+technologies+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC
- Medifast Inc (MED) - 17,000 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio.
- Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) - 53,817 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio.
- Korn Ferry (KFY) - 51,503 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio.
- Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) - 115,571 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio.
- Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) - 74,994 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio.
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $18.19. The stock is now traded at around $19.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 131,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CRA International Inc (CRAI)
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in CRA International Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $74.64, with an estimated average price of $60.72. The stock is now traded at around $81.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 29,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR)
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Natures Sunshine Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $20.47, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 101,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Preformed Line Products Co (PLPC)
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Preformed Line Products Co. The purchase prices were between $64.29 and $79, with an estimated average price of $70.03. The stock is now traded at around $69.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 26,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX)
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Northwest Pipe Co. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $30.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 51,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG)
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Vishay Precision Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.55 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $33.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 54,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Superior Group Of Companies Inc (SGC)
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC added to a holding in Superior Group Of Companies Inc by 42.22%. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $28.2, with an estimated average price of $24.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 80,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cass Information Systems Inc (CASS)
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC added to a holding in Cass Information Systems Inc by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $38.32 and $48, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $44.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 48,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP)
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC added to a holding in Standard Motor Products Inc by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $39.23 and $44.93, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 54,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83.Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $34.27 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $42.13.Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35.Sold Out: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The sale prices were between $116.08 and $155.62, with an estimated average price of $134.36.Sold Out: Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $23.74 and $37.78, with an estimated average price of $31.15.Sold Out: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24.
