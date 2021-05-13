Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC Buys Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, CRA International Inc, Natures Sunshine Products Inc, Sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Steel Dynamics Inc, International Paper Co

New Purchases: SWBI, CRAI, NATR, PLPC, NWPX, VPG, LE70, DXPE, ESCA, PLUS, ATKR, MTZ, PATK, DISCA, CR, KBR, ASGN, UTHR, FIX, SWM, ODP, HZO, JCOM, EME, EAF,

New York, NY, based Investment company Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, CRA International Inc, Natures Sunshine Products Inc, Preformed Line Products Co, Northwest Pipe Co, sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Steel Dynamics Inc, International Paper Co, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Tupperware Brands Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Medifast Inc (MED) - 17,000 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) - 53,817 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Korn Ferry (KFY) - 51,503 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) - 115,571 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) - 74,994 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $18.19. The stock is now traded at around $19.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 131,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in CRA International Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $74.64, with an estimated average price of $60.72. The stock is now traded at around $81.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 29,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Natures Sunshine Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $20.47, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 101,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Preformed Line Products Co. The purchase prices were between $64.29 and $79, with an estimated average price of $70.03. The stock is now traded at around $69.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 26,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Northwest Pipe Co. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $30.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 51,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Vishay Precision Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.55 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $33.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 54,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC added to a holding in Superior Group Of Companies Inc by 42.22%. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $28.2, with an estimated average price of $24.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 80,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC added to a holding in Cass Information Systems Inc by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $38.32 and $48, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $44.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 48,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC added to a holding in Standard Motor Products Inc by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $39.23 and $44.93, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 54,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $34.27 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $42.13.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The sale prices were between $116.08 and $155.62, with an estimated average price of $134.36.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $23.74 and $37.78, with an estimated average price of $31.15.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24.