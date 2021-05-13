Logo
Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC Buys Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, CRA International Inc, Natures Sunshine Products Inc, Sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Steel Dynamics Inc, International Paper Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, CRA International Inc, Natures Sunshine Products Inc, Preformed Line Products Co, Northwest Pipe Co, sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Steel Dynamics Inc, International Paper Co, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Tupperware Brands Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/euclidean+technologies+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC
  1. Medifast Inc (MED) - 17,000 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio.
  2. Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) - 53,817 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio.
  3. Korn Ferry (KFY) - 51,503 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio.
  4. Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) - 115,571 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio.
  5. Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) - 74,994 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI)

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $18.19. The stock is now traded at around $19.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 131,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CRA International Inc (CRAI)

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in CRA International Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $74.64, with an estimated average price of $60.72. The stock is now traded at around $81.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 29,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR)

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Natures Sunshine Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.47 and $20.47, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 101,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Preformed Line Products Co (PLPC)

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Preformed Line Products Co. The purchase prices were between $64.29 and $79, with an estimated average price of $70.03. The stock is now traded at around $69.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 26,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX)

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Northwest Pipe Co. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $30.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 51,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG)

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC initiated holding in Vishay Precision Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.55 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $33.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 54,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Superior Group Of Companies Inc (SGC)

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC added to a holding in Superior Group Of Companies Inc by 42.22%. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $28.2, with an estimated average price of $24.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 80,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cass Information Systems Inc (CASS)

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC added to a holding in Cass Information Systems Inc by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $38.32 and $48, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $44.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 48,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP)

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC added to a holding in Standard Motor Products Inc by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $39.23 and $44.93, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 54,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83.

Sold Out: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $34.27 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $42.13.

Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35.

Sold Out: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The sale prices were between $116.08 and $155.62, with an estimated average price of $134.36.

Sold Out: Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $23.74 and $37.78, with an estimated average price of $31.15.

Sold Out: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24.



