Bragg Gaming Announces Appointment of Two New Directors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image



Global B2B gaming technology and content provider Bragg+Gaming+Group (TSX%3ABRAG, OTC%3A+BRGGD) ("Bragg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of two new directors, Holly Gagnon and Alex Spiro joined Braggs board of directors ("Board"), effective May 11, 2021.



Holly Gagnon is an experienced gaming industry CEO, with over 29 years' in the industry. Ms. Gagnon is Co-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chair at Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation. Ms. Gagnon serves as a board member of GameWorks, Inc., is a trustee for the Conference Board, and is a founding board member of Global Gaming Women. She is a Distinguished Fellow for the International Gaming Institute at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She also holds the role of President of HGC Hospitality Gaming Consulting and is a senior strategic advisor for Spectrum Gaming Group.



She has formerly held senior positions at Seneca Gaming Corporation, Caesars Entertainment Corporation, MGM Resorts International, and Harrahs Entertainment Inc., Chumash Enterprises for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and Pearl River Resort in Mississippi. Ms. Gagnon holds a B.S. in Accounting from Bentley University in Massachusetts and an MBA from Chaminade University of Honolulu and is a Certified Public Accountant.



Alex Spiro is a well-known litigator and investor and serves as Chair of Glassbridge Enterprises. Mr. Spiro is a former prosecutor and the former coordinator of a program for children with autism at McLean Hospital, Harvard Medical Schools psychiatric facility. He is a graduate of Harvard Law School, where he also continues to teach. He has lectured and written on a variety of subjects related to psychology and the law.



Were extremely pleased that Holly and Alex have agreed to contribute their expertise to the Bragg Board, said Paul Godfrey, Chair of the Board at Bragg Gaming Group. Hollys extensive experience in the North American gaming sector will be invaluable as we expand our footprint in the U.S., and Alex brings exceptional analytical and business leadership skills to the team. Their areas of expertise are strong complements to our current Board.



Im excited to join Bragg at this key time in its evolution, said Ms. Gagnon. The Companys recent announcement of its acquisition of U.S.-based Spin Games will be a foundation for strong U.S. and North American growth and Im eager to contribute my experience to the mission.



Im happy to leverage my knowledge and network to accelerate their growth strategy, said Alex Spiro.



About Bragg Gaming Group



Bragg+Gaming+Group (TSX%3ABRAG, OTC%3A+BRGGD) is a global B2B gaming technology and content provider. Since its inception in 2012, Bragg has grown to include operations across Europe and Latin America and is expanding into an international force within the growing global online gaming market.



Through its wholly owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming, Bragg delivers an innovative business-to-business iGaming platform, casino content aggregator, managed sportsbook and managed services provider, offering cutting-edge content from leading studios.



Braggs ORYX Gaming is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and its content is certified or approved in 18 other major jurisdictions. Underpinning Bragg Gaming Groups commitment to information security, ORYX Gaming was recently awarded an ISO/IEC 27001 certificate.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information



This news release may contain forward-looking statements or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.



All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements. The key assumptions that have been made in connection with the forward-looking statements include the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the business of the Company; the countercyclical growth of the business of the Company; the regulatory regime governing the business of the Company; the operations of the Company; the products and services of the Company; the Company's customers; acquisition opportunities; the growth of Company's business, which may not be achieved or realized within the time frames stated or at all; and the anticipated size and/or revenue associated with the gaming market globally.



Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; the inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; realization of growth estimates, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices; the estimated size of the gaming market globally; changes in customer demand; disruptions to our technology network including computer systems and software; natural events such as severe weather, fires, floods and earthquakes; and risks related to health pandemics and the outbreak of communicable diseases, such as the current outbreak of COVID-19. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.



The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

