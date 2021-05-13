Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. to Participate in American Gas Association 2021 Virtual Financial Forum

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) management will participate in the American Gas Association 2021 Virtual Financial Forum, which will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, May 19-20, 2021.

John Hester, president and chief executive officer; Greg Peterson, senior vice president/chief financial officer; Ken Kenny, vice president/finance/treasurer, of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., and Justin Brown, senior vice president/general counsel of Southwest Gas Corporation, will be holding a number of virtual meetings with members of the investment community.

The materials utilized at the seminar will be accessible on the Southwest website at www.swgasholdings.com, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, beginning at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

