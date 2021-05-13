Cloudera Sets Date to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, announced that it will report its first quarter fiscal year 2022 (ended April 30, 2021) financial results on June 2, 2021 after the close of market, and host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time).

Interested parties can pre-register for the conference call by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6147868 . After registering, instructions will be provided for joining the call.

A live audio webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at https://investors.cloudera.com/events/Events/default.aspx .

