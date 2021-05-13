Logo
Mitsubishi Electric Introduces Qualtrics EmployeeXM to Transform the Workplace and Deliver Better Experiences for Employees

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tokyo-based Mitsubishi Electric Corporation will use Qualtrics Experience Management Platform to improve employee engagement around the world

PR Newswire

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE and TOKYO, May 12, 2021

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE and TOKYO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) Platform and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, announced today that Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, a leading worldwide manufacturer in the electric and electronic space, has selected Qualtrics EmployeeXM to help design and improve the experiences they deliver to their employees around the world.

(PRNewsfoto/Qualtrics)

Mitsubishi Electric will use the Qualtrics platform to gauge employee engagement and observe and understand shorter-term trends. The Qualtrics EmployeeXM platform will launch first at Mitsubishi Electric Corporation but is also expected to expand to domestic Mitsubishi Electric group companies.

With Qualtrics, the company will be able to regularly listen to employee voices and create a workplace where they can grow and thrive. The electric corporation has also introduced Qualtrics solutions for 360-degree feedback that prompts leaders and managers to understand and modify their behavior.

"Improving employee experience will become even more important in our current climate as remote work becomes more and more commonplace. It's impossible to improve employee experience, however, without linking data to action." said Satoru Kumashiro, Qualtrics' country manager in Japan.

"Mitsubishi Electric is a leader of Japanese and global manufacturing with a long-standing history of more than 100 years. The adoption of Qualtrics' EX solution by the company clearly shows that the attitude of prioritizing employee experience has taken root in Japan, as well. I am proud to contribute to the realization of a workplace where people are happy and play an active role in their organizations," Kumashiro continued.

About Qualtrics
Qualtrics, the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) platform and creator of the XMcategory, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of businesscustomer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data)the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

About Qualtrics GK
Qualtrics GK is a Japanese corporation wholly-owned by Qualtrics LLC, which is headquartered in Provo, Utah, and began its business in Japan in 2018. To learn more, please visit www.qualtrics.com/jp/.

Contact: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitsubishi-electric-introduces-qualtrics-employeexm-to-transform-the-workplace-and-deliver-better-experiences-for-employees-301290353.html

SOURCE Qualtrics

