Sinopharm Group Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Undervalued

The stock of Sinopharm Group Co (FRA:X2S, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of 2.731 per share and the market cap of 8.5 billion, Sinopharm Group Co stock appears to be significantly undervalued. GF Value for Sinopharm Group Co is shown in the chart below.

Because Sinopharm Group Co is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth, which averaged 12.3% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 13.86% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Sinopharm Group Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.73, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Medical Distribution industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Sinopharm Group Co's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Sinopharm Group Co over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Sinopharm Group Co has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of 57.3 billion and earnings of 0.29 a share. Its operating margin is 4.34%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Medical Distribution industry. Overall, the profitability of Sinopharm Group Co is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Sinopharm Group Co over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Sinopharm Group Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 77% of the companies in Medical Distribution industry. Sinopharm Group Co's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 12.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Medical Distribution industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Sinopharm Group Co's return on invested capital is 11.41, and its cost of capital is 6.29. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Sinopharm Group Co is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Sinopharm Group Co (FRA:X2S, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Medical Distribution industry. To learn more about Sinopharm Group Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

