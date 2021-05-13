Nixon Capital, LLC Buys EOG Resources Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, General Motors Co, Sells Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Lennox International Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: EOG, PXD, GM, PSN,
- Added Positions: SPG, WFC, LW, GE, AXP, TWTR, RH, SONY, F1EF, DIS, NVST, YETI, PHM, WHR, GRMN, BERY,
- Reduced Positions: GOOS, RP,
- Sold Out: AIMC, LII, PYPL, MSFT, GAN, AAPL, GOOG, MA, UNP, FB, ORLY, TROW, ABC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Nixon Capital, LLC
- American Express Co (AXP) - 104,156 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.76%
- Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 228,772 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.07%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 346,873 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.60%
- Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 113,934 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.07%
- Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 114,076 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.27%
Nixon Capital, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $81.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 108,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Nixon Capital, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $156.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 42,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Nixon Capital, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 101,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Parsons Corp (PSN)
Nixon Capital, LLC initiated holding in Parsons Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.89 and $40.44, with an estimated average price of $37.85. The stock is now traded at around $41.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Nixon Capital, LLC added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 67.07%. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 113,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Nixon Capital, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.60%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 346,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
Nixon Capital, LLC added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 52.55%. The purchase prices were between $73.38 and $85.8, with an estimated average price of $78.81. The stock is now traded at around $76.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 98,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Nixon Capital, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 30.95%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 646,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC)
Nixon Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. The sale prices were between $51.41 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $58.06.Sold Out: Lennox International Inc (LII)
Nixon Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Lennox International Inc. The sale prices were between $268.23 and $320.84, with an estimated average price of $289.63.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Nixon Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Nixon Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.Sold Out: GAN Ltd (GAN)
Nixon Capital, LLC sold out a holding in GAN Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.63 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.44.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Nixon Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.Reduced: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)
Nixon Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 21.59%. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $39.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Nixon Capital, LLC still held 154,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.
