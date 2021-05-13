Nixon Capital, LLC Buys EOG Resources Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, General Motors Co, Sells Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Lennox International Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: EOG, PXD, GM, PSN,

EOG, PXD, GM, PSN, Added Positions: SPG, WFC, LW, GE, AXP, TWTR, RH, SONY, F1EF, DIS, NVST, YETI, PHM, WHR, GRMN, BERY,

SPG, WFC, LW, GE, AXP, TWTR, RH, SONY, F1EF, DIS, NVST, YETI, PHM, WHR, GRMN, BERY, Reduced Positions: GOOS, RP,

GOOS, RP, Sold Out: AIMC, LII, PYPL, MSFT, GAN, AAPL, GOOG, MA, UNP, FB, ORLY, TROW, ABC,

Investment company Nixon Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys EOG Resources Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, General Motors Co, Simon Property Group Inc, Wells Fargo, sells Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Lennox International Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp, Canada Goose Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nixon Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Nixon Capital, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nixon Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nixon+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

American Express Co (AXP) - 104,156 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.76% Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 228,772 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.07% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 346,873 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.60% Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 113,934 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.07% Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 114,076 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.27%

Nixon Capital, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $81.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 108,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nixon Capital, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $156.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 42,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nixon Capital, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 101,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nixon Capital, LLC initiated holding in Parsons Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.89 and $40.44, with an estimated average price of $37.85. The stock is now traded at around $41.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nixon Capital, LLC added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 67.07%. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 113,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nixon Capital, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.60%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 346,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nixon Capital, LLC added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 52.55%. The purchase prices were between $73.38 and $85.8, with an estimated average price of $78.81. The stock is now traded at around $76.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 98,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nixon Capital, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 30.95%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 646,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nixon Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. The sale prices were between $51.41 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $58.06.

Nixon Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Lennox International Inc. The sale prices were between $268.23 and $320.84, with an estimated average price of $289.63.

Nixon Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Nixon Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Nixon Capital, LLC sold out a holding in GAN Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.63 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.44.

Nixon Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Nixon Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 21.59%. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $39.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Nixon Capital, LLC still held 154,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.