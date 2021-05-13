Samjo Capital LLC Buys comScore Inc, Fluidigm Corp, Exagen Inc, Sells GenMark Diagnostics Inc, GAN, NeoGenomics Inc

New Purchases: SCOR, FLDM, XGN, REPH,

SCOR, FLDM, XGN, REPH, Added Positions: PDFS, SHSP, RSSS, VG, THRY, HTGM, ITI,

PDFS, SHSP, RSSS, VG, THRY, HTGM, ITI, Reduced Positions: GAN, ASPN, INOV, QUOT,

GAN, ASPN, INOV, QUOT, Sold Out: GNMK, NEO,

Investment company Samjo Capital LLC Current Portfolio ) buys comScore Inc, Fluidigm Corp, Exagen Inc, SharpSpring Inc, Recro Pharma Inc, sells GenMark Diagnostics Inc, GAN, NeoGenomics Inc, Aspen Aerogels Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Samjo Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Samjo Capital LLC owns 19 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 2,400,000 shares, 29.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42% PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS) - 1,216,000 shares, 16.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.22% Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) - 395,000 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.13% Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 770,000 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.31% Iteris Inc (ITI) - 1,290,000 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%

Samjo Capital LLC initiated holding in comScore Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.39 and $4.31, with an estimated average price of $3.53. The stock is now traded at around $3.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 1,220,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samjo Capital LLC initiated holding in Fluidigm Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.94 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $5.49. The stock is now traded at around $5.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 815,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samjo Capital LLC initiated holding in Exagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.9 and $22, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $12.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samjo Capital LLC initiated holding in Recro Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.54 and $5.04, with an estimated average price of $3.61. The stock is now traded at around $2.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 560,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samjo Capital LLC added to a holding in SharpSpring Inc by 170.49%. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $19.93. The stock is now traded at around $15.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samjo Capital LLC added to a holding in Research Solutions Inc by 82.50%. The purchase prices were between $2.01 and $2.78, with an estimated average price of $2.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,460,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samjo Capital LLC added to a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp by 20.31%. The purchase prices were between $11.04 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $13.06. The stock is now traded at around $12.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 770,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samjo Capital LLC sold out a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65.

Samjo Capital LLC sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.56 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $52.19.

Samjo Capital LLC reduced to a holding in GAN Ltd by 54.62%. The sale prices were between $17.63 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $15.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.22%. Samjo Capital LLC still held 295,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Samjo Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc by 20.26%. The sale prices were between $15.79 and $26, with an estimated average price of $21.15. The stock is now traded at around $17.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Samjo Capital LLC still held 345,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.