Samjo Capital LLC Buys comScore Inc, Fluidigm Corp, Exagen Inc, Sells GenMark Diagnostics Inc, GAN, NeoGenomics Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Samjo Capital LLC Buys comScore Inc, Fluidigm Corp, Exagen Inc, Sells GenMark Diagnostics Inc, GAN, NeoGenomics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Samjo Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys comScore Inc, Fluidigm Corp, Exagen Inc, SharpSpring Inc, Recro Pharma Inc, sells GenMark Diagnostics Inc, GAN, NeoGenomics Inc, Aspen Aerogels Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Samjo Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Samjo Capital LLC owns 19 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Samjo Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/samjo+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Samjo Capital LLC
  1. Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 2,400,000 shares, 29.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
  2. PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS) - 1,216,000 shares, 16.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.22%
  3. Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) - 395,000 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.13%
  4. Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 770,000 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.31%
  5. Iteris Inc (ITI) - 1,290,000 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
New Purchase: comScore Inc (SCOR)

Samjo Capital LLC initiated holding in comScore Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.39 and $4.31, with an estimated average price of $3.53. The stock is now traded at around $3.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 1,220,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fluidigm Corp (FLDM)

Samjo Capital LLC initiated holding in Fluidigm Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.94 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $5.49. The stock is now traded at around $5.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 815,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exagen Inc (XGN)

Samjo Capital LLC initiated holding in Exagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.9 and $22, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $12.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Recro Pharma Inc (REPH)

Samjo Capital LLC initiated holding in Recro Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.54 and $5.04, with an estimated average price of $3.61. The stock is now traded at around $2.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 560,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SharpSpring Inc (SHSP)

Samjo Capital LLC added to a holding in SharpSpring Inc by 170.49%. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $19.93. The stock is now traded at around $15.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Research Solutions Inc (RSSS)

Samjo Capital LLC added to a holding in Research Solutions Inc by 82.50%. The purchase prices were between $2.01 and $2.78, with an estimated average price of $2.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,460,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)

Samjo Capital LLC added to a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp by 20.31%. The purchase prices were between $11.04 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $13.06. The stock is now traded at around $12.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 770,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: GenMark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK)

Samjo Capital LLC sold out a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65.

Sold Out: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)

Samjo Capital LLC sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.56 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $52.19.

Reduced: GAN Ltd (GAN)

Samjo Capital LLC reduced to a holding in GAN Ltd by 54.62%. The sale prices were between $17.63 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $15.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.22%. Samjo Capital LLC still held 295,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)

Samjo Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc by 20.26%. The sale prices were between $15.79 and $26, with an estimated average price of $21.15. The stock is now traded at around $17.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.26%. Samjo Capital LLC still held 345,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Samjo Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Samjo Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Samjo Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Samjo Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Samjo Capital LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider