Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, Sells iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, sells iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC owns 128 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cadent+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 132,706 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.40%
  2. iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 23,165 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 88,713 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 757.38%
  4. BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT) - 36,411 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87%
  5. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 98,738 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 71,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $14.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 278,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 63,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AMMO Inc (POWW)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AMMO Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.44 and $9.61, with an estimated average price of $6.48. The stock is now traded at around $6.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 166,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 757.38%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 88,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 693.53%. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $28.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 152,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 254.93%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 89,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 20.40%. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $123.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 132,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (ECC)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc by 34.80%. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $11.3. The stock is now traded at around $12.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 528,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chimera Investment Corp (CIM)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chimera Investment Corp by 48.74%. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $12.99, with an estimated average price of $11.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 390,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $71.95 and $79.63, with an estimated average price of $76.49.

Sold Out: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.

Reduced: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 92.81%. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45. The stock is now traded at around $333.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.16%. Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC still held 1,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 89.09%. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $334.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.19%. Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC still held 1,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 52.04%. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $69.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.85%. Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC still held 60,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.



