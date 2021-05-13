Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, Sells iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

- New Purchases: KRE, IEZ, IAT, POWW, XLE, VB, VFH, BIL, ZM, DLB, JETS, JNJ, JNK, LUV, LSTR, EXAS, BMY, COLM, T,
- Added Positions: IJR, IYE, SHYG, SDY, ECC, CIM, VCSH, XLY, KYN, IAU, SSO, MTUM, IYT, IEMG, GOOGL, ACWV, GLD, VIS, BANX, IYJ, IYW, MUB, MSFT, DIS, V, DVN, FVD, MGM, TFC, ARLP, JPM, WELL,
- Reduced Positions: IGV, IHI, ITB, AGG, BIV, BSV, SHY, VNQ, IYC, SOXX, IGM, VTWO, MMP, XOM, OKE, FVE, VTI, AMZN, PFD, AAPL, BA, IYF, XBI, MANH, BRK.B, ET, TECH, TMX, WRB, RPM, SEIC, IT, UAL, ARMK, ATR, AXP, WEX, WMB, NVST, HD, BKD, JBHT, CSL, MKL, IAA, XRAY, TRMB, HXL, AMG, CHH, BURL, LII, MPC, NDSN, MORN,
- Sold Out: IYH, IVV, VGSH, IDU, WMT, BR, BRO, PAYC,
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 132,706 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.40%
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 23,165 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 88,713 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 757.38%
- BTC iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT) - 36,411 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 98,738 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 71,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.31 and $15.81, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $14.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 278,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 63,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AMMO Inc (POWW)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AMMO Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.44 and $9.61, with an estimated average price of $6.48. The stock is now traded at around $6.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 166,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 757.38%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 88,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 693.53%. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $28.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 152,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 254.93%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 89,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 20.40%. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $123.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 132,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (ECC)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc by 34.80%. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $11.3. The stock is now traded at around $12.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 528,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chimera Investment Corp (CIM)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chimera Investment Corp by 48.74%. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $12.99, with an estimated average price of $11.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 390,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $71.95 and $79.63, with an estimated average price of $76.49.Sold Out: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $139.17 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $147.67.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.Reduced: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 92.81%. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45. The stock is now traded at around $333.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.16%. Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC still held 1,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 89.09%. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $334.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.19%. Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC still held 1,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 52.04%. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $69.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.85%. Cadent Capital Advisors, LLC still held 60,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.
