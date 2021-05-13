Logo
Thomas White International Ltd Buys Glencore PLC, Korea Electric Power Corp, ENN Energy Holdings, Sells Sea, BHP Group, Kering SA

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Thomas White International Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Glencore PLC, Korea Electric Power Corp, ENN Energy Holdings, Infosys, Bidvest Group, sells Sea, BHP Group, Kering SA, Credicorp, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thomas White International Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Thomas White International Ltd owns 310 stocks with a total value of $666 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of THOMAS WHITE INTERNATIONAL LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thomas+white+international+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of THOMAS WHITE INTERNATIONAL LTD
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 338,864 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.37%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 142,506 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
  3. Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY) - 399,734 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.7%
  4. Techtronic Industries Co Ltd (TTNDY) - 173,803 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.83%
  5. PJSC Lukoil (LUKOY) - 155,830 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.24%
New Purchase: Glencore PLC (GLNCY)

Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in Glencore PLC. The purchase prices were between $6.46 and $8.62, with an estimated average price of $7.6. The stock is now traded at around $9.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 607,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ENN Energy Holdings Ltd (XNGSY)

Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $58.4 and $70.68, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $69.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 54,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Korea Electric Power Corp (KEP)

Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in Korea Electric Power Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $10.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 347,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bidvest Group Ltd (BDVSY)

Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in Bidvest Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.11 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 128,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Banco Santander Mexico SA (BSMX)

Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in Banco Santander Mexico SA. The purchase prices were between $4.63 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $5.06. The stock is now traded at around $5.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 490,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)

Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $12.7 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 177,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 48.05%. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.11. The stock is now traded at around $17.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 507,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd by 323640.35%. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 184,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa (SBS)

Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa by 32944.78%. The purchase prices were between $6.33 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $7.42. The stock is now traded at around $7.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 332,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO)

Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp by 50.25%. The purchase prices were between $47.19 and $67.27, with an estimated average price of $57. The stock is now traded at around $62.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 121,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ASM Pacific Technology Ltd (ASMVY)

Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in ASM Pacific Technology Ltd by 84.53%. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $41.87. The stock is now traded at around $38.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 109,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Volkswagen AG (VOWA)

Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in Volkswagen AG by 44.12%. The purchase prices were between $16.2 and $37, with an estimated average price of $20.71. The stock is now traded at around $25.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 171,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76.

Sold Out: China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd (CAOVY)

Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $13.67, with an estimated average price of $11.75.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.

Sold Out: AptarGroup Inc (ATR)

Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in AptarGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $128.28 and $144.82, with an estimated average price of $138.09.

Sold Out: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of THOMAS WHITE INTERNATIONAL LTD. Also check out:

1. THOMAS WHITE INTERNATIONAL LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. THOMAS WHITE INTERNATIONAL LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. THOMAS WHITE INTERNATIONAL LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that THOMAS WHITE INTERNATIONAL LTD keeps buying
