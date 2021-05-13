Thomas White International Ltd Buys Glencore PLC, Korea Electric Power Corp, ENN Energy Holdings, Sells Sea, BHP Group, Kering SA

- New Purchases: GLNCY, XNGSY, KEP, BDVSY, BSMX, AMX, MSADY, CTVA, C, GM, FFIV, F, MOH, FCAM, BCS, BSM,
- Added Positions: INFY, IBN, SBS, SIMO, ASMVY, LUKOY, VOWA, BZUN, JBSAY, AHCHY, SKM, AACAY, ISNPY, DMLRY, DTEGY, BAM, BBD, EADSY, CAT, NNGRY, SHG, KB, MPNGY, PNGAY, BABA, FMX, IMPUY, NTES, ERJ, ZTO, CICHY, SBRCY, EDU, PAGS, WXXWY, BLX, GELYY, RDY, PBR, GPN, JD, NILSY, NGLOY, ENIC, SUZ, WNS, ENIA, AFYA, MBT, ARCO, ALFVY, ST, SAP, TME, ARCE, BP, ING, BDORY, HDB, SSUMY, CBD, DEO, ENLAY, NSRGY, GOLD, BMWYY, UL, ANPDY, GLPEY, LGRDY, HOCPY, UBS, ACSAY,
- Reduced Positions: TSM, TCEHY, SE, BHP, PPRUY, BAP, SOTGY, VALE, EEM, AAPL, TTNDY, HKXCY, TKOMY, ASML, MSFT, AMZN, ODFL, NVR, SNPS, V, GOOG, HON, FB, UNH, JPM, HD, PYPL, ABT, SHW, PPG, TMO, DHR, NVDA, GOOGL, SYK, BAC, PLD, PH, MDT, ORLY, AXP, SPGI, BSX, BAX, EQIX, ICE, CMS, CFG, INTU, DHI, HIG, DRI, ANTM, BLL, EL, PRU, CRM, XEL, AMD, MPW, MSI, MPC, LOW, AKAM, LRCX, LNT, CHD, GD, A, SCCO, BDX, GILD, CDNS, CNHI, AIQUY, DASTY, HENOY, IEMG, ITOCY, YY, SIEGY, SMNNY, LZAGY, SAFRY,
- Sold Out: RACE, CAOVY, ACWX, MELI, ATR, COG, DPZ, STLA, PKX, NDBKY, GGB, VIVHY, GBOOY, PTAIY, MRPLY, VEDL, CS, CTSH,
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 338,864 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.37%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 142,506 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY) - 399,734 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.7%
- Techtronic Industries Co Ltd (TTNDY) - 173,803 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.83%
- PJSC Lukoil (LUKOY) - 155,830 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.24%
Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in Glencore PLC. The purchase prices were between $6.46 and $8.62, with an estimated average price of $7.6. The stock is now traded at around $9.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 607,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ENN Energy Holdings Ltd (XNGSY)
Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $58.4 and $70.68, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $69.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 54,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Korea Electric Power Corp (KEP)
Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in Korea Electric Power Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $10.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 347,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bidvest Group Ltd (BDVSY)
Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in Bidvest Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.11 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 128,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Banco Santander Mexico SA (BSMX)
Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in Banco Santander Mexico SA. The purchase prices were between $4.63 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $5.06. The stock is now traded at around $5.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 490,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: America Movil SAB de CV (AMX)
Thomas White International Ltd initiated holding in America Movil SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $12.7 and $15.07, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 177,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in Infosys Ltd by 48.05%. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.11. The stock is now traded at around $17.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 507,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)
Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd by 323640.35%. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 184,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa (SBS)
Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa by 32944.78%. The purchase prices were between $6.33 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $7.42. The stock is now traded at around $7.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 332,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO)
Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp by 50.25%. The purchase prices were between $47.19 and $67.27, with an estimated average price of $57. The stock is now traded at around $62.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 121,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ASM Pacific Technology Ltd (ASMVY)
Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in ASM Pacific Technology Ltd by 84.53%. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $41.87. The stock is now traded at around $38.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 109,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Volkswagen AG (VOWA)
Thomas White International Ltd added to a holding in Volkswagen AG by 44.12%. The purchase prices were between $16.2 and $37, with an estimated average price of $20.71. The stock is now traded at around $25.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 171,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Ferrari NV (RACE)
Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76.Sold Out: China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd (CAOVY)
Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $13.67, with an estimated average price of $11.75.Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.Sold Out: AptarGroup Inc (ATR)
Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in AptarGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $128.28 and $144.82, with an estimated average price of $138.09.Sold Out: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)
Thomas White International Ltd sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $18.41.
