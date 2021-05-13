Haverford Trust Co Buys AT&T Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Baxter International Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Philip Morris International Inc, Glatfelter Corp

- New Purchases: ICE, TGNA, SLB, F, WASH, BYD, DGRO, GLT, JPIN, SCHV, SCHM, MAS, JKG, SCHA, SCHF, MTUM, NAV, SLYV, CE, KMX, OTIS, VTR, LRCX, BEN, MAR, KMI,
- Added Positions: T, BAX, JNJ, VFC, KO, AGG, IBM, JPM, CVS, IEMG, IVV, ECL, CVX, SWKS, GEM, MRK, IGSB, IEFA, MBB, PEP, AMT, MDT, UNH, DD, DG, NEAR, BDX, RTX, AXP, COST, IJH, VPL, VSS, CMCSA, ORCL, HON, VYM, LMT, IFF, DE, SPGI, IGIB, CAT, APD, TIP, CSCO, DEO, QQQ, BAB, NVS, IEF, SONY, RDS.A, UL, RSP, FIS, ABT, XOM, MMM, NEE, GSIE, EMR, UNP, CL, XLK, WTRG, SO, CARR, WBA, GWW, EXC, NQP, GVI, NKE, PFF, GOVT, VTV, CP, VOT, BA, CB, WM, QCOM, VUG, VWO, ESGE, ESGD, ITW, IXUS, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, PM, AAPL, MSFT, LOW, UPS, VIG, DVY, HD, VNQ, COP, MCD, VEA, DOW, PG, MO, TFC, VZ, KMB, SPY, BRK.A, VIAC, V, MDY, AMGN, GSK, RDS.B, SAP, VB, AON, ETN, JCI, IVW, CME, TTD, IWF, VOO, USB, IWS, MMP, XLC, IWO, EFG, FLOT, BMY, VGK, IDV, ACWX, EFA, IWD, TSLA, TDG, MTB, JKHY, CNI, SEIC, CMI, GE, DOV, UGI, ALL, HSY, HUBB, DLR, YUM, LHX, BRK.B, BF.B, FB, ZTS, TWLO, GOOG, NOC, AMZN, GBIL, NSC, SHW, SYK, NSRGY, WMT, DHR, PNC, TXN, AEP, FDX, PYPL, TMO, WFC, SYY, D, KR, GIS, PSX, CI,
- Sold Out: GLN, VTRS, CHTR, REGN, CRM, ADBE, OLED, STT, AMJ,
For the details of HAVERFORD TRUST CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/haverford+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HAVERFORD TRUST CO
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 5,455,174 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,726,876 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,344,801 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 1,288,994 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,587,226 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.81%
Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $111.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 532,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 336,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tegna Inc (TGNA)
Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Tegna Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.97 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH)
Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.45 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 116,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.12 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $54.36. The stock is now traded at around $58.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 500,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 591.39%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 3,186,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 34.23%. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $83.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,733,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VF Corp (VFC)
Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in VF Corp by 7948.74%. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $83.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 426,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,240,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4759.84%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $113.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 155,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 548.24%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $141.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 150,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Glatfelter Corp (GLN)
Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Glatfelter Corp. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $14.09.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.Sold Out: State Street Corporation (STT)
Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of HAVERFORD TRUST CO. Also check out:
1. HAVERFORD TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. HAVERFORD TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HAVERFORD TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HAVERFORD TRUST CO keeps buying