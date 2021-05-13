Haverford Trust Co Buys AT&T Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Baxter International Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Philip Morris International Inc, Glatfelter Corp

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Haverford Trust Co Current Portfolio ) buys AT&T Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Baxter International Inc, VF Corp, Coca-Cola Co, sells The Walt Disney Co, Philip Morris International Inc, Glatfelter Corp, iShares Select Dividend ETF, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Haverford Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Haverford Trust Co owns 308 stocks with a total value of $7.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HAVERFORD TRUST CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/haverford+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 5,455,174 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,726,876 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,344,801 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 1,288,994 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,587,226 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.81%

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $111.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 532,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 336,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Tegna Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.97 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.45 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 116,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.12 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $54.36. The stock is now traded at around $58.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 500,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 591.39%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 3,186,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 34.23%. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $83.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,733,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in VF Corp by 7948.74%. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $83.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 426,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,240,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4759.84%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $113.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 155,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 548.24%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $141.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 150,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Glatfelter Corp. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $14.09.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.