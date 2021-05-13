Haverford Trust Co Buys AT&T Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Baxter International Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Philip Morris International Inc, Glatfelter Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Haverford Trust Co Buys AT&T Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Baxter International Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Philip Morris International Inc, Glatfelter Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Radnor, PA, based Investment company Haverford Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys AT&T Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Baxter International Inc, VF Corp, Coca-Cola Co, sells The Walt Disney Co, Philip Morris International Inc, Glatfelter Corp, iShares Select Dividend ETF, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Haverford Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Haverford Trust Co owns 308 stocks with a total value of $7.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HAVERFORD TRUST CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/haverford+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HAVERFORD TRUST CO
  1. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 5,455,174 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,726,876 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,344,801 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
  4. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 1,288,994 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,587,226 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.81%
New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $111.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 532,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 336,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tegna Inc (TGNA)

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Tegna Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.97 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH)

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.45 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 116,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.12 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $54.36. The stock is now traded at around $58.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 500,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 591.39%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 3,186,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 34.23%. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $83.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,733,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VF Corp (VFC)

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in VF Corp by 7948.74%. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $83.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 426,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,240,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4759.84%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $113.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 155,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 548.24%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $141.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 150,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Glatfelter Corp (GLN)

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Glatfelter Corp. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $14.09.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.

Sold Out: State Street Corporation (STT)

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of HAVERFORD TRUST CO. Also check out:

1. HAVERFORD TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. HAVERFORD TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HAVERFORD TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HAVERFORD TRUST CO keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider