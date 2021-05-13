TAP Consulting, LLC Buys Vanguard Industrials ETF, Expedia Group Inc, DraftKings Inc, Sells Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Franklin Resources Inc, Brown & Brown Inc

New Purchases: VIS, EXPE, DKNG, BANF, PHO, SCHF, JETS, SCHC, HST, CORP, CVX, SR, KODK,

VIS, EXPE, DKNG, BANF, PHO, SCHF, JETS, SCHC, HST, CORP, CVX, SR, KODK, Added Positions: SCHZ, BND, ITW, VDC, SHW, SRVR, SPY, GLTR, VGT, PFF, NDSN, SPGI, EFA, IJH, PRFZ, SPDW, VOE, ROP, AOS, CIL, CFA, WMT, LOW, IWM, CTAS, SCHB, QQQ, AAPL, WST, EEM, SPEM, OUSA, MRK, AMZN, NEE, AEE,

SCHZ, BND, ITW, VDC, SHW, SRVR, SPY, GLTR, VGT, PFF, NDSN, SPGI, EFA, IJH, PRFZ, SPDW, VOE, ROP, AOS, CIL, CFA, WMT, LOW, IWM, CTAS, SCHB, QQQ, AAPL, WST, EEM, SPEM, OUSA, MRK, AMZN, NEE, AEE, Reduced Positions: VCR, BEN, BRO, TSN, RNR, SPG, VHT, VBK, VUG, NURE, VTV, VOO, APO, VWO, MJ, VNQ, EFV, EFG, VBR, VO, VB, NOBL, VEA, CSA, IWC, XLB, XLI, IJS, IEI, JKE, IVW, IJT, JKL, SCHD, JKJ, JKI, JKF, IUSV, FB, TRV, JKD, RTX,

VCR, BEN, BRO, TSN, RNR, SPG, VHT, VBK, VUG, NURE, VTV, VOO, APO, VWO, MJ, VNQ, EFV, EFG, VBR, VO, VB, NOBL, VEA, CSA, IWC, XLB, XLI, IJS, IEI, JKE, IVW, IJT, JKL, SCHD, JKJ, JKI, JKF, IUSV, FB, TRV, JKD, RTX, Sold Out: ENPH, SCHX, VDE, ICLN, VPU, A, ROST, VFH, HTA, TIP, T, BABA, QCOM,

Investment company TAP Consulting, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Industrials ETF, Expedia Group Inc, DraftKings Inc, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Franklin Resources Inc, Brown & Brown Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Enphase Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TAP Consulting, LLC. As of 2021Q1, TAP Consulting, LLC owns 119 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 363,204 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.88% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 219,672 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.43% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 32,799 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.51% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 30,905 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.13% Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) - 51,927 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. New Position

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.53 and $189.41, with an estimated average price of $177.59. The stock is now traded at around $193.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 51,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $161.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 29,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $42.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 77,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in BancFirst Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.63 and $77.22, with an estimated average price of $66.18. The stock is now traded at around $71.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 58,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 69,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 48,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.88%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 363,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 219,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 869.92%. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $231.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 20,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 66.99%. The purchase prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72. The stock is now traded at around $181.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 54,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 653.31%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $279.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 16,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate by 78.10%. The purchase prices were between $32.74 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $36.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 167,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94.

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34.

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97.

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35.

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $114.99 and $130.12, with an estimated average price of $123.66.