TAP Consulting, LLC Buys Vanguard Industrials ETF, Expedia Group Inc, DraftKings Inc, Sells Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Franklin Resources Inc, Brown & Brown Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company TAP Consulting, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Industrials ETF, Expedia Group Inc, DraftKings Inc, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Franklin Resources Inc, Brown & Brown Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Enphase Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TAP Consulting, LLC. As of 2021Q1, TAP Consulting, LLC owns 119 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TAP Consulting, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tap+consulting%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TAP Consulting, LLC
  1. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 363,204 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.88%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 219,672 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.43%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 32,799 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.51%
  4. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 30,905 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.13%
  5. Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) - 51,927 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.53 and $189.41, with an estimated average price of $177.59. The stock is now traded at around $193.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 51,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $161.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 29,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $42.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 77,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BancFirst Corp (BANF)

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in BancFirst Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.63 and $77.22, with an estimated average price of $66.18. The stock is now traded at around $71.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 58,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 69,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

TAP Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 48,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.88%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 363,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 219,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 869.92%. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $231.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 20,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 66.99%. The purchase prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72. The stock is now traded at around $181.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 54,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 653.31%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $279.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 16,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (SRVR)

TAP Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate by 78.10%. The purchase prices were between $32.74 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $36.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 167,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94.

Sold Out: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97.

Sold Out: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35.

Sold Out: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

TAP Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $114.99 and $130.12, with an estimated average price of $123.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of TAP Consulting, LLC. Also check out:

1. TAP Consulting, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TAP Consulting, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TAP Consulting, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TAP Consulting, LLC keeps buying
