UP Fintech Holding Limited to be Added to the MSCI China All Shares Index

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UP Fintech Holding Limited ("UP Fintech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TIGR), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced that the Company's stock will be added to the MSCI China All Shares Index, effective as of market close on May 27, 2021.

Mr. Wu Tianhua, CEO of UP Fintech commented, "To be added to the MSCI China All Shares Index is a recognition of the company's growth achievement. Our mission is to use technology to make investing more efficiently and give our clients the ability to allocate their assets across multiple markets. As we expand our international footprint, we look forward to serving more global clients with our intuitive, one-stop trading platform."

According to MSCI, "The MSCI China All Shares Index captures large and mid-cap representation across China Ashares, Bshares, Hshares, Redchips, Pchips and foreign listings (e.g. ADRs). The index aims to reflect the opportunity set of China share classes listed in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen and outside of China."

Founded in 2014, the Company enables its clients to trade equities in The U.S., U.K., Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia as well as futures, options, and funds. The Company opened its one millionth account in October 2020 and continues to attract new clients across multiple international markets.

