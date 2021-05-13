The stock of Willis Towers Watson PLC (LTS:0Y4Q, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $265.38 per share and the market cap of $34.4 billion, Willis Towers Watson PLC stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Willis Towers Watson PLC is shown in the chart below.

Because Willis Towers Watson PLC is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 6.1% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 2.93, which is in the middle range of the companies in Insurance industry. The overall financial strength of Willis Towers Watson PLC is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Willis Towers Watson PLC is fair. This is the debt and cash of Willis Towers Watson PLC over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Willis Towers Watson PLC has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $9.5 billion and earnings of $10.94 a share. Its operating margin is 15.03%, which ranks better than 69% of the companies in Insurance industry. Overall, the profitability of Willis Towers Watson PLC is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Willis Towers Watson PLC over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Willis Towers Watson PLC's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Insurance industry. Willis Towers Watson PLC's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 17.6%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in Insurance industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Willis Towers Watson PLC's ROIC is 3.19 while its WACC came in at 5.10. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Willis Towers Watson PLC is shown below:

To conclude, The stock of Willis Towers Watson PLC (LTS:0Y4Q, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 79% of the companies in Insurance industry. To learn more about Willis Towers Watson PLC stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

