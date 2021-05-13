The stock of Mr. Cooper Group (NAS:COOP, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $31.88 per share and the market cap of $2.7 billion, Mr. Cooper Group stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Mr. Cooper Group is shown in the chart below.

Because Mr. Cooper Group is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 20.1% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Mr. Cooper Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Banks industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Mr. Cooper Group at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Mr. Cooper Group is poor. This is the debt and cash of Mr. Cooper Group over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Mr. Cooper Group has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3.7 billion and earnings of $10.87 a share. Its operating margin is 50.13%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Banks industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Mr. Cooper Group at 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Mr. Cooper Group over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Mr. Cooper Group is 20.1%, which ranks better than 93% of the companies in Banks industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 13.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Banks industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Mr. Cooper Group's ROIC was 7.87, while its WACC came in at -195.06. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Mr. Cooper Group is shown below:

In closing, the stock of Mr. Cooper Group (NAS:COOP, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Banks industry. To learn more about Mr. Cooper Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

