Axonics Inc (AXNX) CEO Raymond W Cohen Sold $1.8 million of Shares

CEO of Axonics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Raymond W Cohen (insider trades) sold 33,833 shares of AXNX on 05/10/2021 at an average price of $53.74 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.
For the complete insider trading history of AXNX, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.