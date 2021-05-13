ExOne Adds Two New Partners in Asia Through Collaboration With Aurora Group





The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced a collaboration with Aurora Group and two of its subsidiaries to expand the reach of ExOne binder jetting in Asia. General Integration Technology (GIT) in Taiwan and Aurora 3D in China are now authorized channel partners to sell ExOne industrial solutions.









GIT and Aurora 3D have deep experience with 3D printing software and hardware as well as a sales network to successfully identify companies that can benefit from binder jet technology, Ben Leung, ExOne Vice President, Asia, said. We are excited to work together to further promote the adoption of additive manufacturing through our portfolio of machine solutions. With these additions, ExOne has doubled its representation in Greater China over the past year and brings the total number of sales partners in the APAC region to 12.









Weve been committed to the 3D industry for nearly 30 years and adhere to the principle of 3D innovation, integration, and trendsetter as we continue to serve the industry, said Daniel Chi, General Manager of GIT and Aurora 3D. We strived to find a metal 3D printing system that can mass produce high density, high precision, and third-party qualified materials. More importantly: we believe that ExOne sustainable manufacturing can achieve mass production of metal 3D solutions.









Binder jet 3D printing is increasingly recognized as the technology that will accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing for high-volume production because of its high speed, material flexibility, and low waste and cost.









We expect ExOne metal 3D printing to advance our market from plastic prototyping and design to metal manufacturing production. Binder jetting helps customers save time and money, reduce waste, and increase manufacturing flexibility to create a win-win situation, Chi said of his regions expectations.









ExOnes patented binder jet 3D printing process transforms powdered materials metal, sand or ceramic into highly dense and functional precision parts or tooling at high speeds. An industrial printhead selectively deposits a binder into a bed of powder particles creating a solid part one thin layer at a time, just like printing on sheets of paper. The technology is viewed as a desirable and sustainable production method, largely because of its ability to print consolidated, lightweight designs at high speeds, with minimal waste, at a low cost, and with the flexibility to use a variety of materials.









ExOne has qualified more than 20 metal, ceramic, and composite materials for its binder jetting process. More than half of those materials are single-alloy metals, such as 17-4PH, 316L, 304L, M2 Tool Steel, Inconel 718, and more. Most recently, ExOne announced that aluminum alloy 6061 is now a Customer-Qualified material in collaboration with Ford Motor Co. Titanium is fast-tracked for qualification in partnership with a global medical device firm.









See a full list of locations and authorized sales partners at ExOne's website.









About ExOne









ExOne is the pioneer and global leader in binder jet 3D printing technology. Since 1995, weve been on a mission to deliver powerful 3D printers that solve the toughest problems and enable world-changing innovations. Our 3D printing systems quickly transform powder materials including metals, ceramics, composites and sand into precision parts, metalcasting molds and cores, and innovative tooling solutions. Industrial customers use our technology to save time and money, reduce waste, improve their manufacturing flexibility, and deliver designs and products that were once impossible. As home to the worlds leading team of binder jetting experts, ExOne also provides specialized 3D printing services, including on-demand production of mission-critical parts, as well as engineering and design consulting. Learn more about ExOne at www.exone.com or on Twitter at @ExOneCo. We invite you to join with us to #MakeMetalGreen.









About General Integration Technology Co., Ltd









General Integration Technology, a subsidiary of Aurora Group, has been dedicated to 3D system integration and application services for more than 20 years. Its main professional 3D business projects include 3D scanners, 3D printing, and 3D software. Additionally, the professional R&D team provides front-end design and software integration processes. It has long-term customized 3D software development that benefits various industries to respond to the rapid styling and mold design changes required by the industry. For more information, please visit GITs website: www.git.com.tw.









About Aurora Machinery & Equipment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd









Founded in 2013, Aurora 3D is known as an independent business unit of Aurora Group. Its main business focus is to provide customers with industrial 3D printing solutions. Aurora 3D has a wide coverage of industries including education, consumer products, automobile, consumer electronics, etc., and its business has reached out to a large number of customers all over mainland China. For more information, please visit Aurora 3Ds website: www.aurora.com.cn%2F3d.





