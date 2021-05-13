Logo
Meristem, LLP Buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Sells Deere, Cummins Inc, Johnson & Johnson

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Minnetonka, MN, based Investment company Meristem, LLP (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Vanguard Energy ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, sells Deere, Cummins Inc, Johnson & Johnson, 3M Co, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meristem, LLP. As of 2021Q1, Meristem, LLP owns 247 stocks with a total value of $495 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Meristem, LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meristem%2C+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Meristem, LLP
  1. iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 551,685 shares, 20.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.27%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 149,073 shares, 11.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.75%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 511,291 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.67%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 58,540 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,679 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Meristem, LLP initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 21,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Meristem, LLP initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $123.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Meristem, LLP initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Meristem, LLP initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $72.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Meristem, LLP initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Meristem, LLP initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $547.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Meristem, LLP added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $57.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Meristem, LLP added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 52.74%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $472.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Meristem, LLP added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 50.61%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Meristem, LLP added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $250.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Meristem, LLP added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $214.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Republic Bank (FRC)

Meristem, LLP added to a holding in First Republic Bank by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86. The stock is now traded at around $183.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)

Meristem, LLP sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Meristem, LLP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Meristem, LLP sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25.

Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Meristem, LLP sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Meristem, LLP sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Sold Out: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Meristem, LLP sold out a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.32 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $16.37.

Reduced: Deere & Co (DE)

Meristem, LLP reduced to a holding in Deere & Co by 57.42%. The sale prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $373.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.32%. Meristem, LLP still held 17,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Meristem, LLP reduced to a holding in Cummins Inc by 66.38%. The sale prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $257.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Meristem, LLP still held 5,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Meristem, LLP reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 32.65%. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $168.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Meristem, LLP still held 22,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: 3M Co (MMM)

Meristem, LLP reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 28.65%. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $198.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Meristem, LLP still held 21,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Meristem, LLP reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 40.84%. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Meristem, LLP still held 24,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Meristem, LLP reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 27.31%. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Meristem, LLP still held 48,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.



