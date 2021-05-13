Meristem, LLP Buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Sells Deere, Cummins Inc, Johnson & Johnson

New Purchases: SHV, SDY, XLRE, VDE, EPD, SIVB, SPGI, SHW, WTFC, VKQ, VWO, RSP, IJS, RACE, FMY, NAD, VMO, AMP, KRC, FDX, ENB, ETN, KMX, AIRC, AWP,

Minnetonka, MN, based Investment company Meristem, LLP Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Vanguard Energy ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, sells Deere, Cummins Inc, Johnson & Johnson, 3M Co, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meristem, LLP. As of 2021Q1, Meristem, LLP owns 247 stocks with a total value of $495 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Meristem, LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meristem%2C+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 551,685 shares, 20.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.27% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 149,073 shares, 11.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.75% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 511,291 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.67% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 58,540 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,679 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%

Meristem, LLP initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 21,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meristem, LLP initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.04 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $110.81. The stock is now traded at around $123.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meristem, LLP initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meristem, LLP initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $72.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meristem, LLP initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meristem, LLP initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $547.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meristem, LLP added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $57.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meristem, LLP added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 52.74%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $472.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meristem, LLP added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 50.61%. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meristem, LLP added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 24.97%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $250.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meristem, LLP added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $214.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meristem, LLP added to a holding in First Republic Bank by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86. The stock is now traded at around $183.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meristem, LLP sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $34.92 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.42.

Meristem, LLP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Meristem, LLP sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25.

Meristem, LLP sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48.

Meristem, LLP sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Meristem, LLP sold out a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.32 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $16.37.

Meristem, LLP reduced to a holding in Deere & Co by 57.42%. The sale prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $373.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.32%. Meristem, LLP still held 17,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meristem, LLP reduced to a holding in Cummins Inc by 66.38%. The sale prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $257.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Meristem, LLP still held 5,045 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meristem, LLP reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 32.65%. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $168.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Meristem, LLP still held 22,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meristem, LLP reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 28.65%. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $198.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Meristem, LLP still held 21,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meristem, LLP reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 40.84%. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Meristem, LLP still held 24,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meristem, LLP reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 27.31%. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Meristem, LLP still held 48,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.