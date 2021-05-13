Warren Buffett: Buying Shares Beats Holding Bonds

Low interest rates have had a positive impact on the stock market's performance in recent months. They have increased the appeal of shares through having a lower discount rate when calculating the present value of future cash flows. This has allowed higher valuations to emerge across many industries and sectors.

In addition, low interest rates have made other assets, such as bonds, far less appealing on a relative basis. Indeed, it is now difficult to obtain an inflation-beating yield from fixed-income securities. This has increased the relative appeal of stocks.

This point was highlighted by Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) chairman Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) in the 2021 annual letter to shareholders. He stated:

"Bonds are not the place to be these days. Can you believe that the income recently available from a 10-year U.S. Treasury bond the yield was 0.93% at yearend had fallen 94% from the 15.8% yield available in September 1981? In certain large and important countries, such as Germany and Japan, investors earn a negative return on trillions of dollars of sovereign debt. Fixed-income investors worldwide whether pension funds, insurance companies or retirees face a bleak future."

Fixed income opportunities?

I think Buffett's comments are extremely relevant to investors at the moment. Previously, holding a mixture of bonds and stocks in a portfolio over the long run was commonplace. However, today it could lead to disappointing returns due to low interest rates.

Furthermore, interest rates are forecast to remain at relatively low levels over the long run. Indeed, the Federal Reserve recently signaled that it does not expect to begin raising interest rates until 2024 at the earliest. This could have a further detrimental impact on returns for bondholders, while holders of stocks could continue to benefit from low discount rates that elevate company valuations.

A natural response of investors may be to take greater risks when buying fixed-income securities. For instance, they may buy bonds of riskier issuers in return for a higher yield. This may provide higher return potential, but carries additional risk regarding repayment. As such, it may not represent an efficient use of capital on a risk/reward basis. This point was highlighted by Buffett later on in Berkshire's 2021 letter to shareholders. He stated:

"Some insurers, as well as other bond investors, may try to juice the pathetic returns now available by shifting their purchases to obligations backed by shaky borrowers. Risky loans, however, are not the answer to inadequate interest rates. Three decades ago, the once-mighty savings and loan industry destroyed itself, partly by ignoring that maxim."

A balanced portfolio

The lack of appeal from bonds means it is more difficult to own a diverse range of assets within a portfolio. However, having 100% of capital invested in shares may be problematic. After all, the stock market's recent rise is very unlikely to continue unabated. Moreover, interest rate expectations could shift significantly if the vast amount of monetary and fiscal stimulus prompts a period of higher inflation.

Therefore, in my view, a portfolio focused on equities but that also has sufficient cash to capitalize on a market correction or bear market could be a sensible strategy. It will allow an investor to take advantage of further potential growth in equities, while providing the chance to buy high-quality companies at lower prices at some point in future.

Of course, holding some cash in a portfolio will act as a drag on performance in a rising market. But the advantages it brings in the next bear market, in terms of liquidity and being able to quickly respond to changing market conditions, could vastly outweigh its lack of return in the short run.

Disclosure: The author has no position in any stocks mentioned.

