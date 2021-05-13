Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, AECOM, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, AECOM, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, AECOM, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. As of 2021Q1, Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc owns 983 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WEDBUSH MORGAN SECURITIES INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wedbush+morgan+securities+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WEDBUSH MORGAN SECURITIES INC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 614,646 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3076.96%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 762,714 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.14%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,287 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.86%
  4. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 426,832 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1609.52%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 183,943 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.04%
New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 35,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 75,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 235,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.73 and $100.13, with an estimated average price of $97.32. The stock is now traded at around $101.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $241.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3076.96%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $372.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.68%. The holding were 614,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1609.52%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 426,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 31.14%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $122.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 762,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 329.96%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $406.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 41,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.86%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3151.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 15,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 30.04%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $239.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 183,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AECOM (ACM)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $48.92 and $65.29, with an estimated average price of $56.9.

Sold Out: AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp (AIO)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The sale prices were between $25.74 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $27.69.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.

Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58.

Sold Out: Watsco Inc (WSO)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Watsco Inc. The sale prices were between $225.54 and $260.75, with an estimated average price of $246.61.

Reduced: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 58.09%. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 26,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar (DFEB)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar by 67.27%. The sale prices were between $32.18 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.376100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 20,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 34.39%. The sale prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 49,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 83.19%. The sale prices were between $50.66 and $53.9, with an estimated average price of $52.45. The stock is now traded at around $52.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 4,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.68%. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 28,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc by 55.3%. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 54,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of WEDBUSH MORGAN SECURITIES INC. Also check out:

1. WEDBUSH MORGAN SECURITIES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WEDBUSH MORGAN SECURITIES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WEDBUSH MORGAN SECURITIES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WEDBUSH MORGAN SECURITIES INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider