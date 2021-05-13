Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / AEX Gold Inc. (AIM: AEXG)(TSXV:AEX, Financial) announces that on May 13, 2021 it was informed that a number of its directors have acquired a total of 418,750 common shares of no par value in the Company at an average price of C$0.512 or 30.21p.
Director
Common Shares Acquired
Resulting
Holding
% Issued
Share Capital
Eldur Olafsson
100,000
8,006,385
4.52
Graham Stewart
100,000
2,043,058
1.15
George Fowlie
25,000
269,000
0.15
Jaco Crouse
93,750
100,000
0.06
Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson
100,000
6,727,834
3.80
DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY
AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status:
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
AEX Gold Inc
b)
LEI:
213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:
Common shares of no par value in AEX Gold Inc.
ISIN: CA00108V1022
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Purchase of common shares of no par value in AEX Gold Inc
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s)
Volume(s)
1)
C$0.5383
30.0p
30,000
70,000
2)
28.457p
15,000
3)
C$0.52
10,500
4)
C$0.52
C$0.52
C$0.52
C$0.52
C$0.52
C$0.52
C$0.52
C$0.52
C$0.52
C$0.52
C$0.52
C$0.52
6,000
2,000
2,500
5,000
2,500
500
1,500
50,000
21,000
1,500
1,000
250
5)
29.875p
100,000
d)
Aggregated information:
Aggregated volume
Price
1)
100,000
30.530p*
2)
100,000
29.650p
3)
25,000
C$0.52
4)
93,750
C$0.52
5)
100,000
29.975p
e)
Date of the transaction(s):
f)
Place of the transaction
1) XTSX and XLON
2) XLON
3) XTSX
4) XTSX
5) XLON
* Converted using a CAD: GBP exchange rate of 0.59
Enquiries:
AEX Gold Inc.
Eddie Wyvill, Investors Relations
+44 7713 126727
[email protected]
Eldur Olafsson, Director and CEO
+354 665 2003
[email protected]
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Callum Stewart
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600
Camarco (Financial PR)
Gordon Poole
Nick Hennis
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980
About AEX
AEX's principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold assets covering 3870 km2, the largest portfolio of gold assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. AEX is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.
Inside Information
The information contained within this announcement is considered to be inside information prior to its release, as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014, and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of those Regulations. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
SOURCE: AEX Gold Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647115/DirectorPDMR-Shareholding