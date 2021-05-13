Telecom Egypt SAE Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Possible Value Trap

The stock of Telecom Egypt SAE (STU:T4V1, 30-year Financials) is believed to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of 2.82 per share and the market cap of 962.8 million, Telecom Egypt SAE stock gives every indication of being possible value trap. GF Value for Telecom Egypt SAE is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that Telecom Egypt SAE stock might be a value trap is because Telecom Egypt SAE has an Altman Z-score of 1.00, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Telecom Egypt SAE has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.10, which ranks worse than 79% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Telecom Egypt SAE's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Telecom Egypt SAE over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Telecom Egypt SAE has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of 1.7 billion and earnings of 0.677 a share. Its operating margin is 19.16%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. Overall, the profitability of Telecom Egypt SAE is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Telecom Egypt SAE over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Telecom Egypt SAE is 19.8%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 23.7%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Telecom Egypt SAE's return on invested capital is 5.77, and its cost of capital is 6.12. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Telecom Egypt SAE is shown below:

In conclusion, The stock of Telecom Egypt SAE (STU:T4V1, 30-year Financials) appears to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 80% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. To learn more about Telecom Egypt SAE stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

