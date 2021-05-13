Preferred Apartment Communities Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $9.28 per share and the market cap of $464.9 million, Preferred Apartment Communities stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Preferred Apartment Communities is shown in the chart below.

Because Preferred Apartment Communities is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 3.8% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Preferred Apartment Communities has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, which which ranks worse than 87% of the companies in REITs industry. The overall financial strength of Preferred Apartment Communities is 2 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Preferred Apartment Communities is poor. This is the debt and cash of Preferred Apartment Communities over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Preferred Apartment Communities has been profitable 3 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $502.2 million and loss of $7.06 a share. Its operating margin is -15.94%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, the profitability of Preferred Apartment Communities is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Preferred Apartment Communities over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Preferred Apartment Communities's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 70% of the companies in REITs industry. Preferred Apartment Communities's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -24.7%, which ranks worse than 83% of the companies in REITs industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Preferred Apartment Communities's ROIC was -1.76, while its WACC came in at 5.19. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Preferred Apartment Communities is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 83% of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Preferred Apartment Communities stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.