DLH Holdings Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of DLH Holdings (NAS:DLHC, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $10.29 per share and the market cap of $129.1 million, DLH Holdings stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for DLH Holdings is shown in the chart below.

Because DLH Holdings is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 19.5% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 14.58% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. DLH Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Business Services industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks DLH Holdings's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of DLH Holdings over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. DLH Holdings has been profitable 7 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $221.5 million and earnings of $0.58 a share. Its operating margin of 7.08% in the middle range of the companies in Business Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks DLH Holdings's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of DLH Holdings over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of DLH Holdings is 19.5%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in Business Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 32.5%, which ranks better than 85% of the companies in Business Services industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, DLH Holdings's return on invested capital is 7.38, and its cost of capital is 6.08.

Overall, the stock of DLH Holdings (NAS:DLHC, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 85% of the companies in Business Services industry. To learn more about DLH Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.