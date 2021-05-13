First Horizon Corporation Announces Redemption of Series A Preferred Stock and Corresponding Series A Depositary Shares

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

First Horizon Corporation Announces Redemption of Series A Preferred Stock and Corresponding Series A Depositary Shares

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon Corporation (: FHN) today announced that on July 10, 2021 (the Redemption Date), it will redeem all outstanding shares of its Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Series A Preferred Stock"), and all related outstanding depositary shares, each representing a 1/4,000th interest in a share of the Series A Preferred Stock (the Series A Depositary Shares) (: FHN.PR A). After the redemptions, no shares of Series A Preferred Stock, and no Series A Depositary Shares, will remain outstanding.

The redemption price will be $25.00 per Series A Depository Share, corresponding to $100,000 per share of Series A Preferred Stock. Accrued dividends will not be included in either redemption price because the Redemption Date is also a dividend payment date. The regular Series A quarterly dividend, which was declared in April, will be paid separately in the customary manner on July 12, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2021.

Questions relating to the redemption should be directed to the redemption agent, Equiniti Trust Company, at 1110 Centre Pointe Curve, Suite 101, Mendota Heights, Minnesota 55120 or 1-800-468-9716. Shareholders owning depositary shares through a broker, bank or other nominee may also contact that party for information.

About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (: FHN), with $87.5 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the Southeast. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

FHN-G

CONTACT:

Investor Relations, Ellen Taylor, (901) 523-4450
Media Relations, Beth Ardoin, (337) 278-6868

ti?nf=ODIzNTYyMiM0MTgxMzk4IzIwMDcxNTI=
637ab35c-c6a6-4695-bc42-af14e8d45f3f
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)