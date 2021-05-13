Logo
Titan Machinery Inc. to Report Fiscal First Quarter Ended April 30, 2021 Results on May 27, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 13, 2021
WEST FARGO, N.D., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. ( TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, announced today it will release financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2021, on Thursday, May 27, 2021, followed by an investor conference call at 7:30 a.m. Central time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time).

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 705-6003 from the U.S. International callers can dial (201) 493-6725. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, June 10, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S., or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13719598.

There also will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at www.titanmachinery.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Titan Machinery Inc.

Titan Machinery Inc., founded in 1980 and headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment dealer locations in North America and Europe. The network consists of US locations in Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming and its European stores are located in Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine. The Titan Machinery locations represent one or more of the CNH Industrial Brands, including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland Construction, and CNH Industrial Capital. Additional information about Titan Machinery Inc. can be found at www.titanmachinery.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
ICR, Inc.
John Mills, [email protected]
Managing Partner
646-277-1254


