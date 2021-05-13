TransUnion to Present at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

CHICAGO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (: TRU) today announced that Chris Cartwright, President and CEO, will present at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. BST (8:00 a.m. CDT; 9:00 a.m. EDT). A live webcast of the presentation will be made available at the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru. A replay will be available on the companys website following the conclusion of the presentation.



About TransUnion (: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

