WEX's Health Division Announces Partner Award Winners





WEX (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, announced WEXs Health divisions 2020 Partner Awards winners during WEX+SPARK+2021, an industry-leading virtual event. The division also introduced its Circle of Excellence program, which recognizes the top echelon of its partner community. The annual Partner Awards underscore the accomplishments and extraordinary efforts of the divisions partners in 2020.









We are an industry leader because of our valued partners, and what an honor it is for WEX to recognize their incredible achievements, said Robert Deshaies, president, Health, WEX. Our success is driven by our partners success. We are humbled and inspired by their accomplishments, especially during such a challenging year, and we look forward to more remarkable results this year.









Award recipients are recognized for reaching significant milestones in 2020 across several areas including growth, evangelism, leadership, innovation, and customer service as well as overall outstanding partner successes. The winners span the partner base of WEXs Health division which includes large to mid-sized health plans, banks, payroll providers, private exchanges, benefits consultants, and leading third-party administrators and represent a wide breadth of leadership, knowledge, and expertise across multiple industries.









The WEX 2020 Partner Award winners in their respective categories are:









Product Innovator: WellCare









Evangelist: csONE Benefit Solutions









Marketing Innovator: Alera Group









Sales Innovator: Conduent









Service Innovator: Pinnacle Bank









Visionary: MEDSURETY









Leadership: Jennifer Goldsmith of Bank of America









New Partner of the Year: MetLife









Consultant Partner of the Year: Lockton Dunning Benefits









CDH Platform Partner of the Year: ProBenefits









COBRA Partner of the Year: Lifetime Benefit Solutions









Technology Solutions Partner of the Year: Paylocity Holding Corporation









Solution Provider of the Year: GoHealth









Partner of the Year: Consolidated Admin Services









Circle of Excellence inductees will receive year-round recognition, connection offerings, and community building. Circle of Excellence partners are listed+here.









About WEX









Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, corporate payments, travel and health. WEX has offices in more than 10 countries and employs more than 5,200 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer approximately 16 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions was $20.9 billion in 2020 and was processed in over 20 currencies; and as of March 31, 2021, our health divisionprovided consumer-directed healthcare payment products and processing to approximately 15.5 million billing accounts through our U.S. SaaS platforms and reached an estimated 34.3 million U.S. consumers. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.





