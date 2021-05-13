908 Devices Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Reiterates 2021 Revenue Outlook

BOSTON, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 908 Devices Inc. ( MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.



Recent Highlights

Q1 2021 total revenue increased 39% over prior year period

Increased the installed base to 1,427 devices with 66 devices placed during the first quarter, double the number of devices placed compared to the first quarter of 2020

Deepened traction within biopharma with multiple desktop devices placed at existing customers; approximately 40% of total desktop installed base now placed across top 20 biopharma companies

Announced the MX908 Aero / Bluetooth 3.0 updates to enhance the features of our handheld mass spec device

Announced a collaboration with Bio-Techne to develop an extended workflow for protein characterization

Strengthened leadership team with the addition of Michele Fournier as VP, Chief People Officer

Appointed six new members to the Scientific Advisory Board, expanding its expertise in bioprocessing and biotherapeutics



Our team made excellent progress during the first quarter which translated into strong product and service revenue growth and expansion of our installed base, said Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and Co-founder. I am encouraged by the momentum we are seeing from customers, the talent we are bringing on board, and the capabilities we are adding to our platform. We are committed to our mission to bring mass spectrometry to the point-of-need and are well positioned to capture the vast opportunity ahead of us.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $5.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, a 39% increase from $4.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. This growth was related to the 103% increase in product and service revenue which was driven predominantly by an increase in MX908 and Rebel units compared to the prior year period, as well as strong recurring revenue. The install base grew to 1,427 placements with 66 devices placed in Q1 2021.

Gross profit was $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $2.1 million for the corresponding prior year period. Product and service gross margin was 52%, as compared to 41% for the corresponding prior year period.

Operating expenses were $8.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $4.9 million for the corresponding prior year period. This increase was driven by headcount expansion across our business, primarily focused in our commercial organization, and increased expenses related to operating as a public company.

Net loss was $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $3.0 million for the corresponding prior year period. Net loss per share was $0.22 for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $0.60 for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents were $149 million as of March 31, 2021. In addition, the Company has approximately $15 million of debt outstanding.

2021 Guidance

908 Devices continues to expect full year 2021 revenue to be in the range of $38 million to $40 million, representing 41% to 49% growth over full year 2020.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is democratizing laboratory mass spectrometry with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Companys devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma / biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation, and machine learning.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward looking statements, including statements relating to the Companys future revenue and growth. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement, including the risks outlined under Risk Factors and elsewhere in the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in our annual and quarterly reports and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.

908 DEVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Quarter Ended March 31,

2021 2020 Revenue: Product and service revenue $ 5,357 $ 2,639 License and contract revenue 186 1,362 Total revenue 5,543 4,001 Cost of revenue: Product and service cost of revenue 2,560 1,570 License and contract cost of revenue 75 333 Total cost of revenue 2,635 1,903 Gross profit 2.908 2,098 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,965 2,156 Selling, general and administrative 5,753 2,706 Total operating expenses 8,718 4,862 Loss from operations (5,810 ) (2,764 ) Interest expense (376 ) (241 ) Other income (expense), net 91 39 Net loss and comprehensive loss (6,095 ) (2,966 ) Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to redemption value - (30 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (6,095 ) $ (2,996 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.60 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 27,290,364 4,993,199









908 DEVICES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 148,959 $ 159,227 Accounts receivable, net 4,367 6,825 Unbilled receivables 55 47 Inventory 6,822 4,568 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,696 300 Restricted cash 60 Total current assets 162,959 170,967 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 6,027 6,287 Property and equipment, net 966 850 Other long-term assets 1,798 723 Total assets $ 171,750 $ 178,827 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,690 $ 1,004 Accrued expenses 3,011 5,038 Deferred revenue 3,321 3,104 Operating lease liabilities 1,225 1,187 Current portion of long-term debt 500 Total current liabilities 9,247 10,833 Long-term debt, net of discount and current portion 15,000 14,332 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 5,525 5,839 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 8,472 8,588 Other long-term liabilities 194 194 Total liabilities 38,438 39,786 Total stockholders equity 133,312 139,041 Total liabilities and stockholders equity $ 171,750 $ 178,827



