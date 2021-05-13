Logo
Chimerix to Present at Cowen and Company 2nd Annual Virtual Oncology Innovation Summit

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

DURHAM, N.C., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (

CMRX, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Andriole, Chief Business and Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen and Company 2nd Annual Virtual Oncology Innovation Summit on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix's website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the advancement of innovative medicines that make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Our three most advanced clinical-stage development programs are brincidofovir (BCV), ONC201 and dociparstat sodium (DSTAT). BCV is an antiviral drug candidate developed as a potential medical countermeasure for smallpox and is currently under review for regulatory approval in the United States. ONC201 is currently in a registrational clinical program for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma and a blinded independent central review is expected later this year. DSTAT is in development as a potential first-line therapy in acute myeloid leukemia and as a potential treatment for acute lung injury in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:
Michelle LaSpaluto
919 972-7115
[email protected]

Will OConnor
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
[email protected]

