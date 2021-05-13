Evelo Biosciences Presents New Preclinical Data for Extracellular Vesicle Anti-inflammatory Product Candidate EDP2939 at the American Association of Immunologists Meeting

On-track to initiate clinical development of EDP2939 in 2022



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. ( EVLO, Financial), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines, today presented preclinical data for its extracellular vesicle (EV) product candidate, EDP2939, for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, at Virtual IMMUNOLOGY2021, the 104th Annual Meeting of the American Association of Immunologists (AAI). The poster presentation showed that EDP2939, which is gut-restricted after oral administration, gave broad-based resolution of inflammation in preclinical mouse models, with no apparent safety or tolerability concerns.

Evelo has demonstrated preclinically and clinically the therapeutic potential of products that engage the small intestinal axis, SINTAX, said Mark Bodmer, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Evelo. Our research and development teams continue to explore ways to optimize our product candidates through new forms and formulations, including our preclinical work with oral EVs. We are pleased to share new data for our first anti-inflammatory EV product candidate, EDP2939, which demonstrated potent systemic anti-inflammatory activity after oral administration in mouse models. These results support the potential of EVs as the next generation of Evelos SINTAX medicines and a foundation for our next phase of growth. We look forward to initiating the clinical development of EDP2939 in 2022.

EDP2939: Orally Delivered EV for Inflammatory Diseases

In the preclinical study presented at AAI, mice undergoing a delayed-type hypersensitivity (DTH) reaction against keyhole limpet hemagglutinin (KLH) were treated with EDP2939, EDP2939 in combination with different antibodies, or with placebo. These data suggest that EDP2939 requires the stimulation of both the TLR2 receptor and the IL-10 receptor, in addition to lymphocyte homing to the intestinal lymphoid tissue. Also, in-vitro, EDP2939 induces TLR2-dependent release of IL-10. Fluorescent biodistribution analysis showed that EDP2939 was not detected outside the gastrointestinal tract. The data suggest that treatment with EDP2939 resulted in broad-based resolution of inflammation and the establishment of immune homeostasis, with no apparent adverse safety or tolerability effects preclinically, providing key insights into the pharmacologic effects, mechanism of action, and biodistribution of EDP2939.

EDP2939 is now in preclinical development for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; initiation of clinical development is anticipated in 2022.

About Extracellular Vesicles

Some bacteria produce EVs that share molecular content with the parent bacterium, in particles that are roughly one-one thousandth the volume and are not capable of self-replicating. EVs enable bacterial communication and survival during stress, host-immune modulation, material exchange and cell-cell interactions. The significantly smaller size of EVs compared to microbes enables improved distribution and target engagement.

About EDP2939

EDP2939 is an investigational orally delivered and gut-restricted bacterial extracellular vesicle being developed for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. It is derived from a single gram-negative bacterial strain of Prevotellaceae, selected for its anti-inflammatory pharmacological properties. Preclinically, EDP2939 had anti-inflammatory activity in murine models of Th1 and Th17 inflammation.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing orally delivered medicines that act on SINTAX, the small intestinal axis, to have systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic, and neurological systems.



Evelo currently has four product candidates in development: EDP1815, EDP1867, and EDP2939 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and EDP1908 for the treatment of cancer. Evelo is advancing additional product candidates in other disease areas.

For more information, please visit www.evelobio.com and engage with Evelo on LinkedIn.

