XPO Logistics Increases Hiring Activity in North America to Meet Growing Logistics Demand

GREENWICH, Conn., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics services, today announced new job openings for its logistics business. XPO is recruiting for more than 4,000 jobs across North America to meet growing demand. The companys logistics business has benefitted from growth in automation, outsourcing and e-commerce as the economy rebounds from COVID-19.



Open positions include material handlers, inventory specialists and robotic maintenance technicians, among others. The openings include full-time and part-time positions with a variety of shift options. Applicants can search open positions by location and keyword on XPOs Careers site and apply online.

This hiring initiative will bolster XPOs workforce ahead of the planned spin-off of its logistics segment into GXO Logistics, Inc. later this year. The logistics business includes warehousing, reverse logistics, distribution and inventory management, among other supply chain services. XPO is the second-largest contract logistics provider worldwide.

Maryclaire Hammond, senior vice president of human resources for XPOs logistics business, said, Our retail and e-commerce customers, in particular, have experienced significant growth. Were excited to continue offering them world-class service with new team members from our local communities.

The company offers qualified applicants a strong total compensation package that includes:

Competitive pay, with generous benefits that start on day one of employment

Training that enhances employee success

A safe and inclusive workplace

The ability to explore career paths within the company

XPO has continued to serve its customers throughout the pandemic by keeping supply chains operating safely. The company made extensive safety modifications to its work environments in 2020 and continues to focus on the physical, emotional and financial health of its employees.

