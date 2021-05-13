XPO Logistics Increases Hiring Activity in North America to Meet Growing Logistics Demand

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

XPO Logistics Increases Hiring Activity in North America to Meet Growing Logistics Demand

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

More than 4,000 jobs available

GREENWICH, Conn., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics services, today announced new job openings for its logistics business. XPO is recruiting for more than 4,000 jobs across North America to meet growing demand. The companys logistics business has benefitted from growth in automation, outsourcing and e-commerce as the economy rebounds from COVID-19.

Open positions include material handlers, inventory specialists and robotic maintenance technicians, among others. The openings include full-time and part-time positions with a variety of shift options. Applicants can search open positions by location and keyword on XPOs Careers site and apply online.

This hiring initiative will bolster XPOs workforce ahead of the planned spin-off of its logistics segment into GXO Logistics, Inc. later this year. The logistics business includes warehousing, reverse logistics, distribution and inventory management, among other supply chain services. XPO is the second-largest contract logistics provider worldwide.

Maryclaire Hammond, senior vice president of human resources for XPOs logistics business, said, Our retail and e-commerce customers, in particular, have experienced significant growth. Were excited to continue offering them world-class service with new team members from our local communities.

The company offers qualified applicants a strong total compensation package that includes:

  • Competitive pay, with generous benefits that start on day one of employment
  • Training that enhances employee success
  • A safe and inclusive workplace
  • The ability to explore career paths within the company

XPO has continued to serve its customers throughout the pandemic by keeping supply chains operating safely. The company made extensive safety modifications to its work environments in 2020 and continues to focus on the physical, emotional and financial health of its employees.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,621 locations in 30 countries to serve more than 50,000 customers. Approximately 140,000 team members, including 108,000 employees and 32,000 temporary workers, help XPOs customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The companys corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIzNTIwOCM0MTgwNzIwIzIwMTAyMjY=
dd22573b-7f39-4ebe-8f6d-ad4ac317a7a1
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)